Bhiwani killings: Kin allege pressure by Congress government to call off protest seeking justice for victims

Days after the killings of Junaid and Nasir, several people, including the relatives of two men who are staging a sit-in at Ghatmika village in Bharatpur, have alleged that they were being harassed by the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan after the protesters were served a show-cause notice by the local administration.

Junaid and Nasir had gone missing on February 15 and a day later, their charred bodies were found in Loharu in Haryana’s Bhiwani district. The family members had alleged in the FIR that members of the Bajrang Dal were involved in the attack. The Rajasthan Police have arrested one person and identified eight others whose roles in the crime have been proved in the investigation so far.

Mohammed Jabir, a cousin of Junaid and Nasir, told The Indian Express on Friday, “We started our dharna from February 17, the day the bodies of Junaid and Nasir were buried. At first, we sat on a dharna at the graveyard, demanding the arrest of Monu Manesar and all the accused. Later, the administration told us to vacate the place and we picked another place in the village for the protest. Since then, Congress politicians and the local police have been pressurising our families so that we call off the protest. My elderly mother has been pressurised by them to create pressure on me. I am being repeatedly asked to end the sit-in by associates of our MLA Zahida Khan who is also a minister.”

On February 17, after minister Zahida Khan visited the village, Jabir had suggested at a panchayat of the Meo Muslim community that the bodies of Junaid and Nasir should not be buried unless all the accused are arrested. However, after discussions within the community, and following the promise of Rs 20 lakh as compensation, the families agreed to bury the bodies.

“We want justice. But now, pressure is being mounted to end the dharna,” said Talim, the nephew of one of the deceased, Nasir.

A show cause notice under section 107/116 CrPC was served to Jabir and others who are part of the sit-in on Thursday. In the notice dated February 23, they were ordered to be present at the court of the sub-divisional magistrate, Pahari on February 27 and inform why they should not be restrained for six months in order to maintain peace.

Pahari sub-divisional officer Sunita Yadav said the local police have taken the step to maintain law and order.

Mukhtiyar Ahmad, a chartered accountant who is part of the sit-in, said, “Can’t we even sit peacefully and express our grief for our brothers? Is this justice? They are trying to break our will by pressurising our families. Ninety per cent of the Muslims voted for Congress. Now when we are asking for justice and our rights, it has become a problem for the Congress government which is trying to harass us and suppress our voice. The minister is trying to save the Congress party, because if our protest goes on for long, it may alienate Muslims from the party. We will go to villages and say that the Congress gives false sympathy to Muslims.”

One of the persons to whom the show-cause notice has been issued is Sher Mohammad, patron of the Meo panchayat, who had joined the protesters in Ghatmika. “The entire Muslim community had condemned the killing of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and demanded that the accused be hanged. This time, we are demanding the same punishment for the murderers of Junaid and Nasir who killed them because of their religion. But at the same time, panchayats are being held in support of Monu Manesar and other accused. In Udaipur, the Chief Minister was prompt to visit the family, provide compensation and government jobs to both sons of Lal. Why is the same thing not happening here? Except CM Gehlot, no notable Congress leaders have spoken on the killings of Junaid and Nasir,” said Sher Mohammad.

In Ghatmika, anger is palpable at the site of the sit-in, where the demonstrators say they will not settle for any contractual government job for the victims’ families but will demand that they be given a permanent government job. “People whom we think of as leaders are middlemen who are making deals over our dead bodies. They are saying that those who are sitting here are mad. We have to tell them that we are not mad. We are fighting for our existence, for our rights,” said Irshad, one of the protesters.

Kaman MLA and minister Zahida Khan could not be reached for comments despite attempts.

The Congress, meanwhile, refuted the allegations raised by the protesters and said that it is committed to supporting the aggrieved families. “These allegations are baseless and are being made because of the upcoming Assembly elections. The chief minister himself has met with the families in the Bharatpur case. Whether registering the case or helping the families, the state government is doing everything. It is not right to do politics over the deaths. The state government is committed to ensuring justice for the families. It is also the duty of the government to maintain law and order to ensure that there is no breach in harmony,” Rajasthan Minority Affairs Minister Shale Mohammad told The Indian Express on Friday.