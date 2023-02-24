Car used in Bhiwani killings was registered under Jind zila parishad, auctioned later: Rajasthan Police

The car allegedly used by cow vigilantes in the murder of Junaid and Nasir — the two men from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur whose charred bodies were found on February 16 in Haryana — was registered under the name of the zila parishad in Haryana’s Jind but it was later auctioned, Rajasthan Police officials said Friday.

“The number plate of the car is registered in the name of the Jind zila parishad. We are reviewing records in a bid to locate the present owners. The name of an organisation called Salasar Traders came up, but there does not seem to be an organisation in that area by this name. Further investigation is being conducted,” Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh told The Indian Express.

The police said that during the investigation, it was found that the car was auctioned off by the zila parishad some time ago. “The number of the car is registered in the name of Jind zila parishad, but we have found that they had auctioned the car. We are investigating to know more details about the auction,” said Ramnaresh Meena, SHO, Gopalgarh police station, Bharatpur, where the FIR for the murder of Junaid and Nasir was registered.

The white Scorpio car was seized by Rajasthan Police a few days ago from a gaushala (cow shelter) in Jind. Bharatpur IG Gaurav Srivastava told reporters on Wednesday that blood, which probably belonged to the two deceased, was found on the seats of the car. The vehicle was seized by the Rajasthan Police as crucial evidence in the case.

Junaid and Nasir had gone missing on February 15 and a day later their charred bodies were found in Haryana’s Bhiwani. Their families had alleged in the FIR that Bajrang Dal members were involved in the attack.