Bhiwani Deaths: Handed over victims to Haryana cops, accused tell Rajasthan Police

The Rajasthan police on Saturday said Rinku Saini, who was arrested on Friday for the murder of Junaid and Nasir, the two men from Bharatpur whose charred bodies were found in Haryana, has claimed during interrogation that the two men were handed over to the Haryana Police.

“During interrogation, Rinku Saini, the arrested accused in the case, has claimed that the two men were picked up by cow vigilantes on suspicion of cow smuggling and were later handed over to the Haryana Police. However, this claim needs to be verified and we are doing the needful. Further investigation is being conducted,” Bharatpur IG Gaurav Srivastava told The Indian Express on Saturday.

Also Read | Hooda: Haryana must conduct fair probe into Bhiwani killings

Saini, a taxi driver and alleged cow vigilante from Haryana, is among the men named in an FIR lodged at Gopalgarh in Rajasthan on Wednesday, the day Junaid and Nasir were allegedly kidnapped by alleged Bajrang Dal members.

While the Rajasthan Police has maintained that Saini’s claim needs to be verified, it corroborates the allegation made by the families of the two men, who had earlier alleged that Haryana Police and Bajrang Dal members were working in coordination.

Mohammad Jabir, a cousin of Junaid and Nasir, had told The Indian Express that the two were on their way to a relative’s house in Sikri, Bharatpur, when they were allegedly stopped by the Haryana Police and members of the Bajrang Dal.

“The public there saw one vehicle of the Haryana Police and another vehicle in which the accused were travelling. The police and Bajrang Dal members stopped Junaid and Nasir’s Bolero… They tried to run away but were beaten up and put into the police car and taken to Ferozepur Jhirka. The Bajrang Dal people tried to hand over the duo to the police but the latter refused because their condition was serious. After that, Junaid and Nasir were taken to Loharu (over 160 km away, in Bhiwani district) and burnt alive.”

IG Srivastava also said Saini told police that Junaid and Nasir were picked up from Rajasthan, and the location is being presently verified by the police.

Advertisement

Also Read | Haryana panel to review communal harmony every quarter now

“Saini is in police custody for five days and is being interrogated. Three police teams are presently in Haryana in search of the other accused,” said Srivastava.

On the family’s allegations that Haryana Police officials were accompanying members of the Bajrang Dal and that they had taken the victims to Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh to hand them over to a local police station there, Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla, had told The Indian Express, “Rajasthan Police is conducting an investigation in the matter. If negligence of any police officer from Nuh is found in their probe, strict action will be taken.