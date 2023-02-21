Bhiwani deaths: Eight more identified, named as accused, says Rajasthan DGP

The Rajasthan Police on Monday said that eight more persons have been identified as accused in the alleged murder of Junaid and Nasir, residents of Ghatmika in Bharatpur district.

DGP Umesh Mishra said in a statement on Monday that apart from Rinku Saini, who has been arrested, eight other men have been named for the alleged murder of the two men, who went missing on February 15. A day later, their charred bodies were found in Haryana’s Loharu in Bhiwani district.

Family members have accused members of the Bajrang Dal for the abduction and alleged murder.

Mishra said on Monday that the Bharatpur range IG and SP are in touch with high ranking police officials of Haryana and Mishra himself has spoken with the DGP of Haryana and asked for his help. Mishra said that the Haryana Police are extending all help to the Rajasthan Police.

Mishra added that in action taken so far, the Haryana Police have always accompanied Rajasthan Police. He refuted reports of the Rajasthan Police misbehaving and assaulting the family members of Shrikant, one of the accused in the case, saying that nobody’s human rights have been violated.