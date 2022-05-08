Eye on Rajasthan Assembly polls, Bhim Army chief seeks to woo ‘betrayed’ BSP voters

The Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) will contest the Assembly polls in Rajasthan next year, its founder Chandrashekhar Azad announced on Sunday, presenting it as an alternative to the Bahujan Samaj Party in the state.

Azad also slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over alleged atrocities against Dalits and said he will soon be embarking on a ‘nyay (justice) yatra’ across the state.

“BSP supporters have been betrayed,” Azad, who visited Jaipur on Sunday, told reporters. “In the past, BSP supporters have expressed their angst and confronted the party’s state leadership. Azad Samaj Party will contest the next Assembly elections in Rajasthan and we feel that people will recognize us as an alternative.”

The Bhim Army chief was referring to outrage among BSP supporters in 2019 after all the BSP MLAs, six of them, who had won the 2018 Assembly polls, jumped ship to the ruling Congress.

BSP supporters had expressed their angry over the defections by garlanded BSP office-bearers with shoes, blackening their faces and parading them on donkeys.

Although Azad stated he doesn’t support those who humiliated the BSP leaders, it is this anger he hopes to cash in on as he seeks to make inroads into Rajasthan.

“People from the exploited and marginalised sections in Rajasthan are unhappy. Sometimes they vote for the BJP to defeat the Congress and at times vote for the Congress to defeat the BJP, but they are always cheated,” he said.

Targeting the Congress government, Azad slammed Gehlot saying recent cases of “atrocities” against Dalits show the state government has failed.

“Even now action hasn’t been taken against Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga who assaulted a Dalit government official in Dholpur. This is a slap on the face of the government. I want to ask the Chief Minister, ‘How will the rule of law be established in Rajasthan?’” Azad said.

Flanked by ASP Rajasthan president Anil Dhenwal and other party office bearers, Azad also criticised Gehlot over the recent communal clashes in Jodhpur and said that the Chief Minister couldn’t even save his home district.

“We will soon take out a nyay (justice) yatra in all 33 districts and will complete it with a big rally in Jaipur to make people aware about the issues including the protection of rights of the people from the exploited sections,” Azad added.