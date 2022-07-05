Bhim Army chief Azad, 21 released

A magistrate ordered the release of Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad and 21 others on Monday, two days after they were allegedly arrested from a Jaipur hotel they were staying.

Azad and others had planned to join a protest in support of the Covid Health Assistants (CHA), who have been demanding regularisation, on July 2. However, they were allegedly picked up from a hotel on the night of July 1, with People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) terming the arrest as ‘illegal’. The police had claimed that it was a preventive arrest since CrPC section 144 is currently in force across Rajasthan.

Dalit activist Dharmendra Kumar had said that the Jaipur police was also told that if the government does not want the protest to be held now, it can be postponed. Alternatively, a memorandum can be submitted to a government official. “However, the police arrived around 12:30 am and picked up Azad and others,” Kumar had said.

PUCL pointed out that: “It is our understanding that the use of CrPC section 151 to arrest Azad makes a mockery of the freedom of speech and expression. It is worth repeating that the police under the said section have the power to arrest on ‘knowing of the design to commit any cognizable offence’ but of which there was no evidence, instead they were in a dialogue with the police. It is clear that the police are exercising their unbridled power of preventive detention and denying Azad his constitutional right to protest.”

Following Azad’s bail, PUCL said that it was the first time that Azad had been arrested in Rajasthan and had to spend two nights in Central Jail. “Earlier in Rajasthan, he used to be taken in custody for few hours and released. But increasingly, the Congress government’s attitude regarding freedom of expression is becoming repressive, which we vehemently oppose,” the PUCL said.

The PUCL has also demanded that the magisterial powers be taken away from Jaipur police and given to the SDMs, else the organisation will knock on the doors of the High Court.