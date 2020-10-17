Bhim Army, Azad Samaj Party members booked by Jaipur Police

Tight security at Hathras village. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

The Jaipur police have registered an FIR against office bearers of the Bhim Army and the Azad Samaj Party, among other outfits, for taking out a march in violation of Covid-19 norms and prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC on September 29, officials said Friday. The march was to demand justice for the Hathras victim.

The FIR, registered on September 29, says that the accused, along with 60-70 others, assembled at Statue Circle on September 29, started sloganeering and took out a candle march.

“We have registered the FIR after they violated section 144 and carried out with the march. They didn’t have permission to carry out the march at Statue Circle,” said station house officer, Ashok Nagar Police Station, Shree Mohan Meena.

“We have also identified more people who were part of the march on the basis of photo and video ordinance,” said sub inspector Mukesh, the investigating officer in the case.

The office-bearers named in the FIR hit out against the Congress-led government accusing it of “double standards”.

“The fact that an FIR has been registered against us for asking for justice for the Hathras victim shows the double standard of the Congress government. This exposes the Congress’ pretense of standing up for Dalits,” said Anil Dhenwal, state president, Azad Samaj Party. “Top leaders of the Congress too have visited Hathras to meet the victim’s family and also protested over the issue. But at the same time, they are registering FIRs against us for carrying out a peaceful march… Even the BJP government in UP have registered cases against the Azad Samaj Party. It shows that the Congress and the BJP are the same,” Dhenwal said.

