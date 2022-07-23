scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Bharatpur seer who set himself on fire to protest against mining dies in Delhi

On July 20, Vijay Das had set himself on fire in Bharatpur’s Pasopa village, with the police nearby rushing to douse the fire.

Written by Hamza Khan | Jaipur |
July 23, 2022 2:30:55 pm
Das's mortal remains are being taken to Barsana for the last rites.

Bharatpur seer Vijay Das, who set himself on fire to demand suspension of mining activities in certain revered hills of the district, died in the wee hours of Saturday while undergoing treatment in New Delhi.

On July 20, Das had set himself on fire in Bharatpur’s Pasopa village, with the police nearby rushing to douse the fire. Das and the others had been protesting mining in the hills of Aadibari and Kankachal in Bharatpur, considered sacred by some, for nearly 15 months. Another seer, Narayan Das, had climbed atop a mobile phone tower demanding a ban on the mining activities.

Das’s mortal remains are being taken to Barsana for the last rites. The Maan Mandir Seva Sansthan, which organises the Braj 84 kos parikrama, is based in Barsana and Das is said to have been associated with it. However, talking to journalists in Delhi, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bharatpur Ranjeeta Koli alleged that the remains are being taken to Barsana “forcibly.”

“We had said (the remains) should be taken to Pasopa, even if for five minutes, but the administration is under pressure from the Congress government,” Koli said and demanded a CBI inquiry.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilotPremium
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot
Aaditya Thackeray: ‘Blame greed of traitors, whom we gave everything&#823...Premium
Aaditya Thackeray: ‘Blame greed of traitors, whom we gave everything&#823...
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...Premium
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...
More from Jaipur

Earlier, Bharatpur District Collector Alok Ranjan had said that all the mines are legal. “I would like to clarify that the mines — 11 in Kankachal and 34 in Aadibadri — were allotted between 2000 and 2018 and are all legal.” However, after the seer self-immolated, the state government had announced that the land in question will be declared as forest land, thus effectively stopping all mining activities on the hills.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Express Research

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army

Premium
Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect
Explained

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect

Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Premium
A Pune shop stands testimony to how the Mirajkars have been shaping music for decades
Know Your City

A Pune shop stands testimony to how the Mirajkars have been shaping music for decades

‘The limited window for Monkeypox spread allows India time to set up surveillance system’

‘The limited window for Monkeypox spread allows India time to set up surveillance system’

Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Rohit wouldn’t be missed

Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Rohit wouldn’t be missed

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
Shamshera review

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy

Premium
Pak PM's son takes oath as Punjab CM after dramatic re-election

Pak PM's son takes oath as Punjab CM after dramatic re-election

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement