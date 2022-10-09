Bhanwarlal Sharma, seven-time Congress MLA from Rajasthan, dies at 77

Seven-time Rajasthan MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, who had been ailing, passed away at SMS Hospital in Jaipur on Sunday morning. He was 77.

Last elected in 2018 on a Congress ticket from Sardarshahar in Churu, Sharma had been a member of the House since the eighth Assembly, except for the 14th Assembly.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to express his condolences at the demise. “My deepest condolences on the passing away of Shri Bhanwarlal Sharma, Congress MLA from Sardarshahr (Churu). He was unwell since long, and I was in touch with his family members regarding his health,” he said.

सरदारशहर (चूरू) से कांग्रेस विधायक श्री भंवरलाल शर्मा के निधन पर मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। काफी समय से वो अस्वस्थ चल रहे थे, उनके स्वास्थ्य को लेकर मैं उनके परिवारजनों के सम्पर्क में था, कल रात एसएमएस अस्पताल पहुंचकर चिकित्सकों से जानकारी ली और परिवार से मुलाकात की थी। pic.twitter.com/3DZXVC1lK2 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 9, 2022

“Had reached SMS Hospital last night and taken information from the doctors and met the family. I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family in this very difficult time and give peace to the departed soul,” Gehlot added.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said, “Saddened to hear the news of the demise of Sardarshahr MLA Pandit Bhanwar Lal Sharma ji. Sharma ji was a noble public representative dedicated to his area. I pay my respects to him. Om Shanti.”

Bhanwarlal Sharma was considered to be among those behind the attempt to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in 2020. Sharing a purported audio clip of Sharma talking with Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Congress had then claimed that he was a key person in the failed bid. Sharma was named in an FIR by the Special Operations Group and was among the MLAs who supported Sachin Pilot and were camping outside Rajasthan. However, as the rebellion began to show signs of collapse, he was among the first MLAs to visit Gehlot at his residence in Jaipur.

Sharma was suspended from the party in 2014 for attacking Rahul Gandhi following the Congress’s loss in the Lok Sabha elections.