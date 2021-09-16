Bhanwari Devi murder case: Key accused Indra Vishnoi granted bail

The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Indra Vishnoi, a key accused in the Bhanwari Devi murder case. With this, all 17 accused in the high profile case are now out on bail.

Like in the other bail pleas in the case, her counsel relied on bail granted to one of the accused by the Supreme Court. In July, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Paras Ram Vishnoi, observing “that the matter in issue is a serious one and the offence is also heinous. However, we are faced with a position where the appellant, amongst other accused, has been in custody for eight-and-a-half years.” The SC had observed that “some of the accused seek to lead defence evidence” and this would take time. “We are of the view that pending the trial we cannot keep a person in custody for an indefinite period of time…” the top court had said while granted bail to Paras Ram Vishnoi.

In the High Court, Indra’s lawyer Hemant Nahta submitted that she has been behind bars for more than four-and-a-half years and is being tried for the same offence as Paras Ram Vishnoi. Nahta also said Indra wants to lead defence evidence.