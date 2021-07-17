Rajasthan audio leaks: Court nod for Jain’s voice sample

While the Rent Control Tribunal on Thursday gave its nod to issue summons to Jain, a decision regarding Shekhawat is pending.

A Jaipur court has given its nod to the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to execute summons to Sanjay Jain in connection with the audio tapes leaked last year, where some persons were allegedly heard making plans to topple the Ashok Gehlot government through horse trading.

Last week, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Jaipur, had directed the Magistrate of Rent Control Tribunal to take samples of the persons for whom the ACB had submitted applications. The other person whose voice samples the ACB had sought is Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

While the Rent Control Tribunal on Thursday gave its nod to issue summons to Jain, a decision regarding Shekhawat is pending, an official said, adding that the summons to Jain will be executed soon.

Last year, the leak of audio tapes allegedly involving one Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Sanjay Jain, as well as Congress MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh had led to a political crisis in Rajasthan, with the then Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot leading a rebellion of 19 Congress MLAs.

Of these, bar Vishvendra Singh, Joshi had named other three in his complaint with the ACB last year.