‘If he has said so… toh phir asset hain’: CM Ashok Gehlot on Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Rajasthan power tussle

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that both Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot were “assets” to the party, Gehlot said on Tuesday that if Rahul Gandhi has said so, both leaders must indeed be assets.

“When Rahul Gandhi ji has said – he is the leader of all of us – when Rahul Gandhi ji has said asset hain, toh phir asset hain (that we are assets, then we are assets indeed). So why is there a need for discussion? Our party’s biggest virtue, before independence and post-independence, has been that the party functions under the number one leader’s discipline. The party functions under the discipline of the Congress president. So there is nothing left to say after he has spoken,” Gehlot said, talking to journalists in Jaipur.

Gehlot had recently remarked that Pilot cannot be made the chief minister as party MLAs will not accept a “gaddar (traitor)” who had colluded with the BJP to topple the government in 2020.

Asked to comment on this at a press conference in Indore, Rahul had said on Monday, “I don’t want to get into who said what. Both these leaders are assets to the Congress. But I can say one thing with guarantee that this (feud) will have no impact on the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

“He also meant that every worker is an asset. He has said a good thing. When both politicians are assets, it means that (their) followers too are assets. So all of us assets will make the Yatra successful and will win the 2023 elections,” Gehlot said on Tuesday. Over the last several weeks, supporters of both Gehlot and Pilot have been throwing brickbats at each other.

On Sunday, party general secretary in charge of communication, Jairam Ramesh, had said that “some words used by the chief minister were unexpected” and that he “should not have used certain words.”