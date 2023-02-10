Watch: The moment Rajasthan CM Gehlot realises he is reading wrong budget speech

Chaos broke out in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday afternoon, when Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot erroneously read out parts of last year’s budget speech while presenting the budget for 2023-24. Gehlot’s blunder was met with protests by Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who termed the incident an “insult to democracy” and alleged that the budget had been leaked.

A video of the incident shows the moment Gehlot was alerted that he was reading the wrong speech. Minutes into the speech, he stops and has a brief exchange of words with Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi. He then apologises and takes a look at the front page of the document. Take a look at what happened:

Ruckus broke out soon after, with the BJP demanding that the budget be presented on another day. Assembly Speaker CP Joshi adjourned the House for half an hour.

Later, speaking in the Assembly, Gehlot accepted that one extra page from the old budget got included in his budget speech and the mistake was later conveyed to him from the officer’s gallery.