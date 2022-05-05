Ashok Gehlot, Poonia trade barbs over Jodhpur violence

As curfew continued in Jodhpur for the second day Wednesday, ruling Congress and opposition BJP blamed each other for the communal violence.

While BJP said the clashes “challenge” security of the people in Jodhpur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the saffron party of “instigating” people. “The BJP is nervous and is therefore instigating riots. When BJP national president J P Nadda came to Sawai Madhopur, even then I had said that he has come to set fire and violence erupted in Karauli,” he told reporters in Udaipur.

Gehlot’s comments came as BJP has relentlessly attacked his government over a string of incidents of communal violence since April 2.

Talking to reporters in Jodhpur, state BJP chief Satish Poonia took a jibe at Gehlot for not visiting his home district following the clashes. “The Chief Minister should have been here. This is the city that helped him reach such heights. This was the time he could have followed raj dharma,” Poonia said.

Poonia was referring to Jodhpur being Gehlot’s home town — he is the MLA from Sardarpura in the city.

“Attacks on the majority community in Rajasthan won’t be tolerated. The CM should ensure security and innocents shouldn’t be framed,” Poonia said. He demanded strict action against those involved in the clash in Jodhpur.

Gehlot has maintained that his government has always “prevented riots”.