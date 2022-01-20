With PM listening, Gehlot says ‘need peace, brotherhood as there’s environment of violence’

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi listening, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that peace and brotherhood are the need of the day as there is an environment of violence in the country.

His remark was made at the national launch ceremony of ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore’, where the Prime Minister flagged off seven initiatives of Brahma Kumaris.

In his address, PM Modi regretted the tendency to tarnish the image of India, even at the international level. “We cannot get away from this by saying this is just politics. This is not politics, this is the question of our country. Today, when we are celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is also our responsibility that the world should know India properly,” PM Modi said.

Addressing PM Modi, Gehlot said, “Your message will reach the corners of the country through 4,000 centres.”

“Aur usi hisab se jo hum chahte hain desh mein shanti, sadbhav, bhaichara utpann ho mazboot ho jiski aaj sabse badi avashyakta bhi hai kyunki thora dekhne mein aa raha hai tanaav ka mahaul hai desh ke andar, hinsa ka mahaul hai, ussey chhutkara miley ye aapki hum sab ki iccha rehti hai. (We want to create and strengthen peace, harmony and brotherhood, which are needed the most today because it is being seen that there is an environment of tension and violence in the country. You and all of us want to get rid of it),” Gehlot said.

“I believe we can progress a society and a nation only by taking the road to truth and non-violence. Where there’s peace, there’s development,” Gehlot added.