Ashok Gehlot, Govind Singh Dotasra detained during Congress protest in Jaipur over SIR row

4 min readJaipurUpdated: Sep 28, 2026 09:41 PM IST
Police use water cannons to disperse protesters including Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot along with AICC in-charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. .Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras
Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra were among senior party leaders detained by police during a protest march to the State Election Commission office in Jaipur on Monday over alleged vote theft and irregularities in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. A large number of party workers also courted arrest.
Congress workers, including Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, AICC joint secretaries Poonam Paswan and Ritvik Makwana, besides Congress MLAs, MPs, district presidents and PCC office-bearers carrying party flags and posters demanding the resignation and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar had gathered at Shaheed Smarak, where party leaders addressed them.
Heavy police deployment was made at Shaheed Smarak and traffic on MI Road was diverted.
Soon after the march began, the protesters were met with multiple layers of barricades. When the protesters tried to push through the barricades, police used water cannons to disperse them.
A scuffle broke out between workers and police, following which water cannons were used. Several senior leaders, including Gehlot and Dotasra, were detained and taken to Vidyadhar Nagar police station. They were later released.
At the police station, the Congress leaders raised slogans against CEC Kumar and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.
Earlier, addressing the gathering, Dotasra alleged that the Election Commission (EC) was undermining voters’ rights and accused the BJP of using electoral institutions to influence elections. He said the Congress was fighting a nationwide movement to protect the right to vote guaranteed by the Constitution.
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Dotasra also targeted CEC Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that decisions concerning electoral rolls and the SIR process were being taken in a manner that deprived genuine voters of their rights. The Congress has previously demanded Kumar’s removal and arrest, while the EC has continued to oversee the electoral-roll revision process.
Jully raised questions over changes relating to Form 6, which is used for registration of new voters. He alleged that the process had been altered to make the 2002 electoral rolls a basis for establishing voters’ eligibility, and claimed that the move had resulted in the exclusion of large numbers of people.
Jully further alleged that the Election Commission had centralised the electoral-roll system through ERO-Net and that names were being added or deleted without adequate scrutiny at the local level. Congress leaders have also repeatedly raised concerns over the deletion of names during the SIR exercise. The EC’s voter services portal currently provides facilities for voters to check their names in the last SIR roll and submit documents against notices issued during the process.
“Congress workers will have to remain alert. This is a do-or-die battle. Workers should go among the people, understand the situation in the country and see how they can contribute to saving democracy,” Gehlot said.
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Referring to the recently held urban local body elections in the state, the former CM claimed that the Congress lost because of “arbitrary and wrong” delimitation of wards.
“The government resorted to hooliganism in the urban local body elections and misused police and administration. We lost the elections because of delimitation,” he alleged.
Monday’s protest was part of the Rajasthan Congress’s wider campaign against the Election Commission. Dotasra had announced the Jaipur demonstration last week and said similar protests would subsequently be organised in districts across the state.
The Indian Express had reported on September 25 that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi wrote separately to Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan after issuance of a work allocation order within the EC that “threatened to concentrate the powers” at the poll body centrally to add or delete names and update records in the voters’ list rather than allowing officials at the state level.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More