Ashok Gehlot govt disrupted social audit process of exposing financial irregularities under pressure: Activists

Activists on Monday alleged that the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan disrupted the process of social audit of various projects related to the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department due to the pressure mounted by sarpanches.

Recently, protesting sarpanches demanded the ouster of Panchayati Raj Minister Ramesh Meena and also demanded the exclusion of civil society groups from the social audit process, which aims to highlight financial irregularities.

Following the protests, the Society for Social Audit Accountability and Transparency (SSAAT) Rajasthan, which comes under the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department on August 6 issued a letter to all district collectors and district programme coordinators for the MGNREGS, changing an earlier order issued on July 26 and removing the mention of ‘members of civil society (member of the Soochna Evam Rozgar Abhiyan)’. The letter states that this decision was taken following the directions given in a high-level meeting with the Sarpanch Sangh, the outfit that was representing the interests of the protesting sarpanches.

The earlier order issued on July 26 by the SSAAT pertained to social audit of schemes including MGNREGS, mid-day meal, Prime Minister Awas Yojana and Swachh Bharat Mission in 704 gram panchayats.

The July 26 order stated that one person trained by the SR Abhiyan would be included in the social audit team. The new order removes any reference to this person.

“It is noteworthy that SR Abhiyan has not done any social audit, but has trained teams so that social audit is conducted as per the criteria of CAG. The main question is, why are Sarpanches/Village Development Officers etc., afraid of the social audit? The Chief Minister has bent under the pressure of the Sarpanch Sangh, and now there will be no accountability. This is dangerous for a democracy,” said activist Aruna Roy on Monday.

Roy added that till now, the member in the social audit team trained by civil society groups was crucial in bringing forth financial irregularities and discrepancies.

“Rajasthan is already far behind in terms of taking action after social audit when compared to states such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. There have been instances in the state where social audit teams have faced stiff opposition from locals, and in some cases, the teams weren’t even allowed to reach the village because many feared that their financial irregularities will get exposed in the social audit. Now, these people opposing social audits will be empowered after the government decision,” said activist Nikhil Dey from the SR Abhiyan.

A letter issued by the SSAAT on July 12 reveals that financial irregularities to the tune of Rs. 2.07 crore have been found in the aforementioned government schemes during social audits in 10 districts.

Recently, the sarpanches had held protests against minister Meena, demanding his resignation and alleging that he had called them corrupt. The minister had said that he had found discrepancies in work done in several districts and had called for an inquiry. A main demand of the Sarpanch Sangh was to exclude civil society organisations from the social audit.

When contacted by The Indian Express, Panchayati Raj Minister Meena said, “There is no question of any pressure on the government. Whenever needed we will conduct social audits. We have third parties who can conduct social audits.”