scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Ashok Gehlot govt disrupted social audit process of exposing financial irregularities under pressure: Activists

Recently, protesting sarpanches demanded the ouster of Panchayati Raj Minister Ramesh Meena and also demanded the exclusion of civil society groups from the social audit process, which aims to highlight financial irregularities.

Written by Deep Mukherjee | Jaipur |
August 9, 2022 7:13:27 am
Social activists Aruna Roy and Nikhil Dey address a press conference in Jaipur on Monday. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

Activists on Monday alleged that the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan disrupted the process of social audit of various projects related to the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department due to the pressure mounted by sarpanches.

Recently, protesting sarpanches demanded the ouster of Panchayati Raj Minister Ramesh Meena and also demanded the exclusion of civil society groups from the social audit process, which aims to highlight financial irregularities.

Following the protests, the Society for Social Audit Accountability and Transparency (SSAAT) Rajasthan, which comes under the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department on August 6 issued a letter to all district collectors and district programme coordinators for the MGNREGS, changing an earlier order issued on July 26 and removing the mention of ‘members of civil society (member of the Soochna Evam Rozgar Abhiyan)’. The letter states that this decision was taken following the directions given in a high-level meeting with the Sarpanch Sangh, the outfit that was representing the interests of the protesting sarpanches.

Also Read in Rajasthan |Rajasthan: BJP MP claims attack by mining mafia in Bharatpur

The earlier order issued on July 26 by the SSAAT pertained to social audit of schemes including MGNREGS, mid-day meal, Prime Minister Awas Yojana and Swachh Bharat Mission in 704 gram panchayats.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...
Experts Explain: What it will take to fulfill India’s solar power dreamPremium
Experts Explain: What it will take to fulfill India’s solar power dream
India’s lesson from CWG: Diversify sports. The eight medals in athletics ...Premium
India’s lesson from CWG: Diversify sports. The eight medals in athletics ...

The July 26 order stated that one person trained by the SR Abhiyan would be included in the social audit team. The new order removes any reference to this person.

“It is noteworthy that SR Abhiyan has not done any social audit, but has trained teams so that social audit is conducted as per the criteria of CAG. The main question is, why are Sarpanches/Village Development Officers etc., afraid of the social audit? The Chief Minister has bent under the pressure of the Sarpanch Sangh, and now there will be no accountability. This is dangerous for a democracy,” said activist Aruna Roy on Monday.

Roy added that till now, the member in the social audit team trained by civil society groups was crucial in bringing forth financial irregularities and discrepancies.

Khatu Shyam Temple Stampede | 3 dead, 4 injured at Rajasthan temple in Sikar

“Rajasthan is already far behind in terms of taking action after social audit when compared to states such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. There have been instances in the state where social audit teams have faced stiff opposition from locals, and in some cases, the teams weren’t even allowed to reach the village because many feared that their financial irregularities will get exposed in the social audit. Now, these people opposing social audits will be empowered after the government decision,” said activist Nikhil Dey from the SR Abhiyan.

A letter issued by the SSAAT on July 12 reveals that financial irregularities to the tune of Rs. 2.07 crore have been found in the aforementioned government schemes during social audits in 10 districts.

Recently, the sarpanches had held protests against minister Meena, demanding his resignation and alleging that he had called them corrupt. The minister had said that he had found discrepancies in work done in several districts and had called for an inquiry. A main demand of the Sarpanch Sangh was to exclude civil society organisations from the social audit.

More from Jaipur

When contacted by The Indian Express, Panchayati Raj Minister Meena said, “There is no question of any pressure on the government. Whenever needed we will conduct social audits. We have third parties who can conduct social audits.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 07:13:27 am

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

2

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

3

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

4

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

5

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

Featured Stories

Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
A Disruption-mukt Parliament
A Disruption-mukt Parliament
Experts Explain: What it will take to fulfill India’s solar power dream
Experts Explain: What it will take to fulfill India’s solar power dream
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small towns

Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small towns

Premium
India’s tally may be lower, but diversification and athletics haul a good sign
CWG 2022

India’s tally may be lower, but diversification and athletics haul a good sign

Premium
In 12 months, airlines see 478 snags due to malfunctioning of components

In 12 months, airlines see 478 snags due to malfunctioning of components

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Karnataka study shows eggs in mid-day meals help children’s growth

Karnataka study shows eggs in mid-day meals help children’s growth

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

Premium
Part of Central Vista meant for PMO awaits green clearance

Part of Central Vista meant for PMO awaits green clearance

'Govt didn't have legislative agenda... appetite for continuing session'
Jairam Ramesh interview

'Govt didn't have legislative agenda... appetite for continuing session'

Chada strikes lyrical note as he bids farewell to Naidu
Delhi Confidential

Chada strikes lyrical note as he bids farewell to Naidu

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement