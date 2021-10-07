Arrogant to think one will be in power ’till final stretch of life’: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan’s former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has said it is wrong for people to be “arrogant and proud that they’ll be in power till the final stretch of life.” The comment, made in another context, assumes significance as it comes days after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he’ll be around for another 15-20 years and form the next government too.

On October 2, speaking at the inauguration of Prashahan Gaon/Sheheron ke Sang, a government outreach programme, Gehlot mentioned his recent angioplasty procedure and said, “Nothing will happen to me now. For 15-20 years, nothing will happen to me. Now if you want to be sad, be sad, it’s not in my hands.”

Incidentally, Pilot also made the remarks at the Prashahan Sheheron ke Sang programme, which was held in Tonk on Tuesday, where he attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, and said, “The one holding a post is a human, and won’t stay there forever. It is the people who can sit on the throne for as long as they can…It is wrong to be so proud and arrogant that they’ll stay in power till the last leg of their life.”

Even as Pilot made the remarks in the context of Uttar Pradesh, they’re being seen as a veiled attack on Gehlot. They also come amid the recent leadership change in Punjab, where Captain Amarinder Singh was forced to resign from the Chief Minister’s post, fuelling speculations that the party high command may turn its attention to Rajasthan.

Rumours of a leadership change were also triggered by Pilot’s recent meetings with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Over the past two years, the Rajathan Congress has been riddled with infighting between factions loyal to Pilot and Gehlot. Last year, the state unit also witnessed a rebellion by the Pilot faction.