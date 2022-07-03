scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Must Read

Three arrested for spying in Rajasthan

The action was taken against three people out of the 23 suspects detained during a special drive, “Operation Hifajat”, conducted in border districts, including Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu districts.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
July 3, 2022 9:35:08 am
Intelligence agencies have found electronic evidence from their mobile phones following which a case was registered against them under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and further investigation is on.

Three people were arrested on the charge of espionage for Pakistani intelligence agencies, a top intelligence official said on Saturday.

The action was taken against three people out of the 23 suspects detained during a special drive, “Operation Hifajat”, conducted in border districts, including Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu districts.

The three arrested were identified as Abdul Sattar of Hanumangarh, Nitin Yadav of Sriganganagar and Ram Singh of Churu, who were found to share confidential and strategic information to the Pakistani intelligence agencies through social media and were getting money from their handlers, the official said.

Udaipur murder |One of two who killed tailor in Udaipur has Pak links: DGP

Sattar had been visiting Pakistan regularly since 2010 and accepted the crime of sharing confidential information of the army and important places.

Best of Express Premium
NITI Aayog-commissioned report which studied 3 orders by Supreme Court, 2...Premium
NITI Aayog-commissioned report which studied 3 orders by Supreme Court, 2...
Tavleen Singh writes: Islamism has no place in IndiaPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Islamism has no place in India
‘The biggest problem is our dependence on imported energy, which is 4% of...Premium
‘The biggest problem is our dependence on imported energy, which is 4% of...
A Letter From Silchar, Assam: Down a town, on a boat with a bodyPremium
A Letter From Silchar, Assam: Down a town, on a boat with a body
More Premium Stories >>

Yadav was honey-trapped by a Pakistani woman agent and was sharing strategic information of army movement in Suratgarh and Mahajan field firing range.

More from Jaipur

Intelligence agencies have found electronic evidence from their mobile phones following which a case was registered against them under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and further investigation is on.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 03: Latest News
Advertisement