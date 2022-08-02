scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

6 Army jawans booked in Rajasthan after man admitted by them in hospital dies

"The victim's family allege that Salman went to the firing range in search of cattle. They said while his friend managed to escape, Salman was caught by the jawans who thrashed him badly and later took him to the hospital in a critical condition,” Ashok Kumar, SHO, Lathi police station said.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
August 2, 2022 2:31:17 pm
The Army authorities, however, denied the allegations and said the jawans had spotted the victim lying injured and they rushed him to the hospital. (File)

An FIR has been registered against six Army jawans in Rajasthan after a critically injured man whom they admitted in a local hospital succumbed to injuries, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim Salman (24) along with his friend had gone to the firing range in Pokhran on a motorcycle on Monday. Since it is a prohibited area, they turned their bike towards sand dunes in order to escape when they saw a patrolling vehicle of the Army, they said.

“The victim’s family allege that Salman went to the firing range in search of cattle. They said while his friend managed to escape, Salman was caught by the jawans who thrashed him badly and later took him to the hospital in a critical condition,” Ashok Kumar, SHO, Lathi police station said.

Also in Rajasthan |Family of BSF jawan killed in Congo accuses govt of indifference, insensitivity

The Army authorities, however, denied the allegations and said the jawans had spotted the victim lying injured and they rushed him to the hospital.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...

Meanwhile, the aggrieved family members staged a dharna with the body in front of Pokhran SDM office, demanding the arrest of the accused soldiers, compensation of Rs 50 lakh and government job to one family member.

The station house officer (SHO) said postmortem was conducted and an FIR was registered against the jawans Monday night.

Jaisalmer collector Tina Dabi said efforts are being made to convince the protesting family members.

Also Read in Rajasthan |Rajasthan reports first suspected case of monkeypox

“The matter will be resolved soon,” she said.

Talking about the incident, defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said the civilian was found lying injured and the patrolling party immediately evacuated him to the nearest government hospital, where he later succumbed to the injuries.

“Both the Army and police are jointly investigating the case,” he said.

The Pokhran field firing range in Jaisalmer, located close to the Indo-Pak border, is used for firing by the armed forces and is regularly patrolled by Army personnel from security point of view.

Also Read in Rajasthan |At 270 mm, July rainfall in Rajasthan highest in nearly seven decades

“On August 1 at around 11.30 am, during routine patrolling, two men were spotted who had illegally ventured about 5 kilometers inside the sensitive defence area. When the Army patrol approached them, one individual fled and the other one was found lying injured.

More from Jaipur

“The patrolling party immediately evacuated the injured civilian to the nearest medical facility at Government hospital, Lathi where he later succumbed,” the spokesperson added.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 02:31:17 pm

Most Popular

1

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

2

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

3

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

4

Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda, killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, says US

5

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Rupee's journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Rupee's journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Newsmaker | ‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitt...
Newsmaker | ‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitt...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

Kerala reports another case of monkeypox, infections now at seven across India

Kerala reports another case of monkeypox, infections now at seven across India

CWG 2022: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg
Explained

CWG 2022: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg

India to extend $100 million line of credit to Maldives

India to extend $100 million line of credit to Maldives

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
C Raja Mohan writes

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward

Premium
‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitter brew of his past

‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitter brew of his past

I-T raids at properties linked to renowned Tamil cinema producers

I-T raids at properties linked to renowned Tamil cinema producers

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
‘Filled with gratitude’: Hands of brain-dead woman give new lease of life to TN man

‘Filled with gratitude’: Hands of brain-dead woman give new lease of life to TN man

Oppo Reno 8 Pro review: More Pro, less Reno

Oppo Reno 8 Pro review: More Pro, less Reno

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement