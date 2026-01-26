10,000 kg ammonium nitrate seized ahead of Republic Day, biggest such haul in Rajasthan

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Nagaur police in Rajasthan has said that it has arrested one person and seized about 10,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate from a farmhouse from a quiet area in the district.
Terming it “perhaps the biggest such seizure of its kind in Rajasthan”, Nagaur SP Mridul Kachawa said, “The Nagaur police had been receiving intelligence since long that explosive substances are being purchased, sold and stocked in large quantities in the district. More intelligence inputs were gathered after receiving this information and the District Special Team (DST) was activated.”
He said that after collecting “technical and human intelligence” the police took action on January 24 and arrested Sulaiman Khan with about 10,000 kg of ammonium nitrate, as well as detonators, detonating wires and other materials “which are normally used in mining related blasting” with the material being stored at his farmhouse.
Khan lived in a quiet area in the districts’ Harsore area, where he had built a house in his farmhouse and had stocked explosives and other materials. The SP said that Khan’s farmhouse is in a peaceful area, built in 45 bigha, where the materials were stored in 2-3 rooms and “basic safety wasn’t being followed.”
The FIR has been lodged under the Explosive Substances Act and for organised crime, the SP said. “We will establish the forward and backward linkages of the explosives. In the preliminary questioning, the facts which have come to light are that he supplied the explosives for legal and illegal mining,” the SP said.
He said that Khan already has three FIRs against him, all related to the Explosive Substances Act, and that he has been acquitted in one of these three cases.
Ahead of the New Year’s Eve too, the Rajasthan Police had seized 150 kg of ammonium nitrate and other related materials from a car and arrested Surendra 48, and Surendra Mochi 35, both residents of Bundi.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
GPT-5.2, the latest large language model (LLM) powering ChatGPT, has been found to cite Musk-owned xAI’s Grokipedia as a source in response to a wide range of queries, according to a report by The Guardian. The Wikipedia challenger was reportedly cited nine times in ChatGPT’s responses to more than a dozen questions on various topics such as the political structures in Iran and Holocaust deniers.