10,000 kg ammonium nitrate seized ahead of Republic Day, biggest such haul in Rajasthan

The accused Sulaiman Khan was arrested with about 10,000 kg of ammonium nitrate, as well as detonators, detonating wires and other materials. (Photo: Freepik/Express Photo)

The Nagaur police in Rajasthan has said that it has arrested one person and seized about 10,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate from a farmhouse from a quiet area in the district.

Terming it “perhaps the biggest such seizure of its kind in Rajasthan”, Nagaur SP Mridul Kachawa said, “The Nagaur police had been receiving intelligence since long that explosive substances are being purchased, sold and stocked in large quantities in the district. More intelligence inputs were gathered after receiving this information and the District Special Team (DST) was activated.”

He said that after collecting “technical and human intelligence” the police took action on January 24 and arrested Sulaiman Khan with about 10,000 kg of ammonium nitrate, as well as detonators, detonating wires and other materials “which are normally used in mining related blasting” with the material being stored at his farmhouse.