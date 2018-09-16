Amit Shah in Rajasthan: Congress ruled for 70 years but never gave backwards their due rights

Amit Shah addressing an OBC sammelan in Pali. (Source: Amit Shah/Twitter) Amit Shah addressing an OBC sammelan in Pali. (Source: Amit Shah/Twitter)

In his second visit to poll-bound Rajasthan within a week, BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday said the Congress ruled the country for 70 years but did not give the poor and the backward people their due rights. Addressing an OBC sammelan in Pali, Shah said Congress never worked to give justice to the backward society, while the Narendra Modi government worked for all castes and communities, including passing a bill to provide constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes.

“Rahul Gandhi’s great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru, grandmother Indira ji, father Rajiv ji and mother Sonia ji ruled India for 70 years, yet they did not give the poor and the backward people their due rights. Congress never worked to give justice to the backward society while the Modi government has done a lot of work for the people,” Shah, who is on a three-day visit to the state, said.

Saying that everyone in the country should get an opportunity to develop, Shah said, “This is the specialty of the BJP. The party has never been branded as a party of a particular community. Prime minister Narendra Modi says the mantra for development is ‘sabka sath sabka vikas’.”

Listing the work done by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan towards the farmer community, the BJP chief said the government waived farm loans of up to Rs 50,000 and also mentioned the Centre’s decision to increase the minimum support price (MSP) of Kharif crops to 1.5 times the cost of production. “I want to ask Rahul ji that why did the farmers did not get 1.5 times the cost of production in the 70 years of Congress rule?” Shah charged.

Launching a boisterous attack on the Congress over the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Shah said the government would identify all illegal immigrants from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Assam to Rajasthan and expel them, one by one (chun chun kar nikalenge). “Congress wants to keep infiltrators in the country whereas we have pledged to evict each and every infiltrator from India,” he said.

Accusing the Congress of caring only for its votebank, Shah said for the BJP, the country’s security was paramount. “Congress is opposing the NRC because of votebank politics, but BJP holds the country’s security above votebank. Jobs for the youth of the country are being taken by the intruders,” the BJP chief said.

Earlier in the day, Shah was received by Union minister Gajendra Singh in Jodhpur. After a brief halt, he left for Pali in a helicopter. On Monday, the party president will address a booth workers’ meeting in Bhilwara and interact with kids with special needs. Shah will be in Nagaur on Tuesday, where ‘Shakti Sammelan’ and division-level ‘kisan sammelan’ has been planned.

