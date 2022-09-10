scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Amit Shah targets Rahul Gandhi over Bharat Jodo Yatra: ‘Study Indian history first’

Alleging that Congress cannot work for development, Amit Shah said: "It can work only for appeasement and vote bank politics."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being welcomed by a BJP Mahila Morcha worker upon his arrival for OBC Morcha National Working Committee meeting, in Jodhpur, September 10, 2022. (PTI)

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday said the former Congress president should study the country’s history first.

Addressing BJP booth-level workers in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, Shah said, “I want to remind Rahul baba and Congressmen about his speech in Parliament. Rahul baba had said India is not a nation at all. Rahul baba, in which book did you read this? This is the nation for which lakhs and lakhs of people sacrificed their lives…”

Political Pulse |Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its ‘Bharat Jodo’ Yatris

“Rahul Gandhi has gone to connect Bharat, but I think that he needs to study Indian history first,” Shah added.

Shah also said, “He has gone out on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ wearing a foreign brand T-shirt and a jersey.”

Alleging that the Congress cannot work for development, Shah said, “It can work only for appeasement and vote bank politics.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at the Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer. (PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at the Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer. (PTI)Earlier in the day, Shah offered prayers at the Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer district. He also laid the foundation stone of tourism development work on the temple premises and unveiled a plaque. The minister, who arrived in Jaisalmer on Friday evening, reached Tanot on Saturday morning by helicopter. He laid a floral wreath at the Vijay Stambh.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 04:32:21 pm
