Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Amid fresh Covid scare, Rajasthan govt issues orders to start screening

The department issued the order in wake of increasing Covid-19 cases in countries such as China, The US, Brazil and Korea.

Rajasthan Covid cases, Rajasthan Covid news, Rajasthan Covid guidelines, Rajasthan Health Department, Indian Express, India news, current affairsTen fresh Covid-19 cases were detected in Rajasthan on Thursday while the total active cases in the state stood at 58.
The Rajasthan Health Department on Thursday issued an order to all Chief Medical and Health Officers in the districts to screen influenza-like illness through door-to-door surveys and suspected patients in hospital OPDs, conduct genome sequencing of Covid-positive samples, random sampling at bus stands, railway stations, markets, schools and other crowded places, identify high-risk groups.

The order stated that samples for Covid test should be collected from all patients who are suspected patients coming to hospital OPDs. The order also emphasised on genome sequencing of all Covid positive samples to detect the new BF.7 sub-variant of the coronavirusOmicron strain, identification of high risk groups, effective implementation of guidelines of the Indian Government, inter-departmental coordination and ensuring that all districts and blocks have functional control rooms.

A meeting has been called for Friday to review preparations for Covid management.

Health Secretary Dr Prithvi said in a statement that all necessary resources such as oxygen and ventilators were available in sufficient quantities and the state was prepared to deal with any challenge.

