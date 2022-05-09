Alwar minor rape: After four months, Rajasthan cops say it’s not sexual assault, but accident case

Four months after the alleged rape of a mentally-challenged girl in the Alwar district grabbed national headlines, the Rajasthan Police have concluded that the case is that of a road accident. In a statement released on Sunday, the state police said that the victim had suffered injuries due to a collision with a motorcycle rider.

“On the basis of all technical research, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) medical reports, oral, and other collected evidence, the rape of the victim is not confirmed. The victim has been found to have suffered injuries due to a collision with a motorcycle rider after a bus suddenly applied its brakes and the motorcycle which was coming from the left side of the bus hit the girl,” said the police in the statement.

The police said that cases have been registered against the bus driver Bhupendra Singh, 42, and motorcycle rider Yunus Khan, 28, for offences including rash driving, causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others. The two accused were arrested and were subsequently granted bail, said the police.

The First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered on January 12 for offences including gang rape and sections of the POCSO Act. Following the uproar over the case, the Rajasthan Police had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

“We found during investigation that the bus had wrongly applied its brakes on a flyover which had led to the motorcycle rider trying to overtake the bus from the left side and hitting the girl in the process,” said Amit Singh, Circle Officer, Alwar Rural.

The police said in the statement that on the basis of the medical report of the victim and the FSL report of the article seized during research, there has been no evidence of penetrative sexual assault of the victim since she left her house on January 11 to Tijara Pulia. “In the FSL report, semen has been detected on the clothes worn by the victim at the time of the incident, which has been found to be from the family side of the victim,” said Singh.

Police said that during the investigation, the footage of more than 250 CCTV cameras was scanned by police teams.

The opposition BJP had slammed the Rajasthan government over the incident, questioning the police when they had initially said that the case didn’t seem that of a rape.