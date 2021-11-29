Alwar: Man dies a day after being brought for identity verification at police station

A 26-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh, who was brought to a police station in Rajasthan’s Alwar district along with a group of people for identity verification and was later released, died a day after, said officials.

According to the police, the man, identified as Amar Singh, 26, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh and was living in Alwar as a garbage collector, was brought to the NEB police station on the night of November 27 along with several others.

“Singh was brought to the police station on the night of November 27 along with 42 other men. They were released within an hour following verification of their identities. We had information that a gang from Madhya Pradesh was living with this group of people. We noted down their names and addresses. Some vehicles were also seized after they couldn’t produce valid papers. Thereafter, Singh died on Sunday evening,” said Alwar SP Tejaswani Gautam on Monday.

Gautam added that a local politician held a protest over the incident.

Additional SP Sarita Singh said that initially some people held the police responsible for the death but his family members later said that they didn’t want any action against the police.

“Singh’s family members have given us in writing that he was an alcoholic and after returning from the police station, he drank a lot following which he fell sick and was admitted to a hospital where he later died. Family members have said that they don’t want any action. A medical board conducted the post-mortem and doctors have said prima facie that there were no signs of external injuries and the condition of the man’s liver suggested excessive drinking,” said SP Gautam.

Police said that no FIR has been lodged in the matter and the proceedings are underway under Section 174 CrPC (unnatural death).