Alwar case: BJP demands CBI probe after police rules out ‘rape’ of mentally-challenged girl

The BJP on Saturday demanded a CBI inquiry into the case of alleged rape of a mentally-challenged minor girl in Alwar who is undergoing treatment in Jaipur, even as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi spoke to the girls’ father over phone and took stock of the situation from Chief Minsiter Ashok Gehlot.

Addressing a press conference, BJP state president Satish Poonia said the manner in which the Alwar police has taken a U-turn and said that there is no evidence pointing to a rape, the inquiry should be handed over to the CBI. “Questions would naturally be raised when government’s ministers go to inquire about the girl’s health, give an ex-gratia sum of Rs 3.5 to the family, and an SIT is constituted. But before the SIT’s report was received, the police and administration took a U-turn,” he said.

He said that in a “peaceful state” such as Rajasthan, there has been a flood of cases in the last three years under Gehlot, adding that rape cases in the state, which were 5,310 in 2020, increased to 6,333 in 2021. He asked whether the elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh could be a reason for the U-turn.

On Friday, Alwar SP Tejaswani Gautam had said that while they were still investigating, medical reports and technical evidence indicated that there is no possibility of rape in the case.

On Tuesday, the 15-year-old, who also has a speech impairment, left her home around 2 pm and the family started searching for her once her elder sister reached home around 4 pm and couldn’t find her. The girl had hailed an auto and was also seen walking alone in the city, as per CCTV footage accessed by the police. However, she was subsequently found bleeding on Tijara pulia.

The police and doctors say that while her vagina, hymen and the anal orifice are intact, she had a deep wound at the pernieum stretching to her thigh, which had to be repaired through a surgery. While the police say they have pieced together her journey from home to the bridge, what exactly happened on the bridge is still a part of investigation.

Responding to the BJP’s demand, Gehlot said that BJP is indulging “in a disgusting propaganda to score political points which is highly condemnable. The state police are conducting an independent and impartial investigation into the matter.”

He tweeted that, “If the family members still want to get this matter investigated by any specific officer or CID, Crime Branch, SOG or CBI, then the state government is ready for it as well.”

AICC secretary and UP co-incharge Dheeraj Gurjar said that Priyanka Gandhi also inquired about the incident from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and also spoke to the victim’s father over phone and has assured them of all possible help. He said that she has also asked them to contact her directly for any kind of help.

“Apart from inquiring about the incident from Ashok Gehlot, she has requested him to take immediate action on the treatment of the victim, taking care of the family and quick action against the accused,” Gurjar said.

On Friday night Gehlot had also said that he is “in touch with senior police officials, Alwar SP and with the doctors treating the girl. The Director General (of Police) has been directed to conduct an independent and impartial investigation and reach the bottom of the matter.”

He said that to assist the Alwar SP, a separate team led by a DIG-level officer has been sent to investigate the case.

“The political parties should not make unrestrained comments. The police should be allowed to complete the investigation independently and expeditiously. It will be justified to comment only after the investigation concludes,” he said.

Meanwhile, PTI reported that the National Commission for Minorities has taken suo motu cognizance of the case and sought a report from the Rajasthan government by January 24 on the incident.

The commission has sought to know whether the accused have been arrested. If arrested, under which section they have been arrested; if not, what action has been taken to arrest them and what preventive measures are being taken to avoid such incidents in future.