Ajmer Dargah khadim arrested over appeal to behead BJP’s Nupur Sharma

The Rajasthan police have arrested Syed Salman Chishti, a caretaker at the Ajmer Dargah, in connection with a video where he can be allegedly heard making an appeal to behead former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks on the Prophet.

Dalbeer Singh, SHO, Dargah police station, Ajmer said that Chishti was arrested late on Tuesday night. According to the police, the video was recorded by Chishti some three weeks ago, right after the comments made by Sharma.

“Chishti, who is in his thirties, is a certified khadim of the Ajmer dargah and also a voter of the Anjuman. Around three weeks ago, two to three days after Sharma’s statement, he had recorded a video wherein Chishti had said that had he been capable, he would have shot Sharma. He said that since Sharma had insulted the Prophet, Chishti would give his house and land to anyone who brings him Sharma’s head,” said Singh.

Singh added that previously around 14 other cases have been registered against Chishti for offences including murder, attempt to murder and assault and he has also been acquitted in some of the cases.

“Chishti is a history-sheeter of the Dargah police station. Recently, his video calling for the beheading of Sharma went viral following which we registered an FIR against him,” said Singh.

Singh added that the FIR was filed under sections including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 115 (Abetment of offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life—if offence not committed.—), 117 (Abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).