Agnipath scheme: Rajasthan resolution seeks rollback

The Rajasthan Council of Ministers on Saturday passed a unanimous resolution that the central government must withdraw the newly introduced Agnipath scheme ‘keeping in mind the larger public interest and the sentiments of the youth’.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by CM Ashok Gehlot on Saturday, said an official statement.

The statement said the Council of Ministers expressed concern over the nationwide protests against the scheme.

“It was discussed in the meeting that many military experts are of the opinion that the Agnipath scheme will neither secure the future of the youths, nor will the country’s Army face the challenges with full confidence. Experts say that there should be regular recruitment in the country’s Army and along with better training, soldiers must get all the benefits, so that their future and their family’s future can be secured,” said the statement.

The statement said that the state government is of the view that the central government should have had a comprehensive discussion with all the stakeholders before introducing any such scheme.

In Saturday’s meeting, it was discussed that the whole country takes pride in the Indian Army’s glorious history and to maintain its dignity and prestige, it is necessary to have skill, experience and stability in the forces.

“To increase efficiency in the Army, it is crucial to have permanent soldiers instead of short term recruits, so that the country can reap the benefit of their experience. The Army must be equipped with all the resources and must be continuously strengthened,” said the statement. It was also discussed that the scheme has created doubts among the youths regarding their future, resulting into protests.