scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Must Read

Agnipath scheme: Rajasthan resolution seeks rollback

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by CM Ashok Gehlot on Saturday, said an official statement.

By: Express News Service | Jaipur |
Updated: June 19, 2022 2:26:06 am
Ashok Gehlot, Jaisalmer solar powerRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File)

The Rajasthan Council of Ministers on Saturday passed a unanimous resolution that the central government must withdraw the newly introduced Agnipath scheme ‘keeping in mind the larger public interest and the sentiments of the youth’.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by CM Ashok Gehlot on Saturday, said an official statement.

The statement said the Council of Ministers expressed concern over the nationwide protests against the scheme.

“It was discussed in the meeting that many military experts are of the opinion that the Agnipath scheme will neither secure the future of the youths, nor will the country’s Army face the challenges with full confidence. Experts say that there should be regular recruitment in the country’s Army and along with better training, soldiers must get all the benefits, so that their future and their family’s future can be secured,” said the statement.

Best of Express Premium
BJP looks to topple Azam Khan in his citadel but has its work cut outPremium
BJP looks to topple Azam Khan in his citadel but has its work cut out
Why experts say India does not need a population policyPremium
Why experts say India does not need a population policy
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewherePremium
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewhere
Agnipath scheme: Why age relaxation can also become a problemPremium
Agnipath scheme: Why age relaxation can also become a problem
More Premium Stories >>

The statement said that the state government is of the view that the central government should have had a comprehensive discussion with all the stakeholders before introducing any such scheme.

In Saturday’s meeting, it was discussed that the whole country takes pride in the Indian Army’s glorious history and to maintain its dignity and prestige, it is necessary to have skill, experience and stability in the forces.

More from Jaipur

“To increase efficiency in the Army, it is crucial to have permanent soldiers instead of short term recruits, so that the country can reap the benefit of their experience. The Army must be equipped with all the resources and must be continuously strengthened,” said the statement. It was also discussed that the scheme has created doubts among the youths regarding their future, resulting into protests.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 18: Latest News
Advertisement