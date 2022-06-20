scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Must Read

Agnipath scheme protests: Section 144 in 3 Rajasthan districts

The order came into force at 6 pm Sunday and will be in effect till midnight of August 18. The move comes a day after the Council of Ministers on Saturday passed a unanimous resolution that the Centre must withdraw the scheme “keeping in mind the larger public interest”.

By: Express News Service | Jaipur |
June 20, 2022 3:42:45 am
Jaipur, Jaipur News, Rajasthan, Rajasthan news, Agnipath, Agnipath scheme protests, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAs per the orders issued Sunday, Additional Commissioner of Police Ajay Pal Lamba said there are protests in various states against the Agnipath scheme where some anti-social elements are damaging the public property and vitiating the communal harmony through social media. ANI

In view of protests over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, Jaipur police Comissionerate on Sunday imposed prohibitory orders in commissionerate limits under Section 144 of the CrPC for two months. On Saturday, Section 144 was imposed in two other districts — Dholpur and Kota.

As per the orders issued Sunday, Additional Commissioner of Police Ajay Pal Lamba said there are protests in various states against the Agnipath scheme where some anti-social elements are damaging the public property and vitiating the communal harmony through social media.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

So, there is full possibility that if rallies, marches, protests, etc. are organised in public places without prior permission of the competent authority, it may lead to deteriorating traffic and a law and order situation, Lamba said, adding that it may also endanger public safety and result in breach of peace, and hence the need for imposing Section 144.

Best of Express Premium
Delhi Confidential: Foreign TripPremium
Delhi Confidential: Foreign Trip
Reading RSS chief’s remarks: The vishwaguru fantasyPremium
Reading RSS chief’s remarks: The vishwaguru fantasy
Agnipath shadow looms over bypolls: From Sangrur to Azamgarh to RampurPremium
Agnipath shadow looms over bypolls: From Sangrur to Azamgarh to Rampur
To rev up EV push, battery solutions per Indian needsPremium
To rev up EV push, battery solutions per Indian needs
More Premium Stories >>
More from Jaipur

The order came into force at 6 pm Sunday and will be in effect till midnight of August 18. The move comes a day after the Council of Ministers on Saturday passed a unanimous resolution that the Centre must withdraw the scheme “keeping in mind the larger public interest”.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 19: Latest News
Advertisement