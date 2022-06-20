Agnipath scheme protests: Section 144 in 3 Rajasthan districts

In view of protests over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, Jaipur police Comissionerate on Sunday imposed prohibitory orders in commissionerate limits under Section 144 of the CrPC for two months. On Saturday, Section 144 was imposed in two other districts — Dholpur and Kota.

As per the orders issued Sunday, Additional Commissioner of Police Ajay Pal Lamba said there are protests in various states against the Agnipath scheme where some anti-social elements are damaging the public property and vitiating the communal harmony through social media.

So, there is full possibility that if rallies, marches, protests, etc. are organised in public places without prior permission of the competent authority, it may lead to deteriorating traffic and a law and order situation, Lamba said, adding that it may also endanger public safety and result in breach of peace, and hence the need for imposing Section 144.

The order came into force at 6 pm Sunday and will be in effect till midnight of August 18. The move comes a day after the Council of Ministers on Saturday passed a unanimous resolution that the Centre must withdraw the scheme “keeping in mind the larger public interest”.