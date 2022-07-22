After seer’s immolation bid, Rajasthan agrees to shut mining sites

The Rajasthan Government has announced that hills of Aadibari and Kankachal in Bharatpur will be declared as forest land after a seer attempted immolation on Wednesday and his condition remains critical.

On Wednesday, seer Vijay Das had set himself on fire, with the police nearby rushing to save him by dousing the flames. Das and others have been protesting the alleged illegal mining in these hills, considered sacred by some, for nearly 15 months.

Another seer, Narayan Das, had climbed atop a mobile phone tower demanding ban on the mining activities.

District Collector Alok Ranjan, however, claimed that the mines are all legal. “I would like to clarify that the mines — 11 in Kankachal and 34 in Aadibadri — were allotted between 2000 and 2018 and are legal,” he said.

He, however, added: “The state government has announced that in the next 15 days, a notification will be issued to declare Aadibadri and Kankachal as forest land. Due to this, about 2,500 people will be rendered unemployed. But they will be provided employment elsewhere and the government has the intention to develop the place for religious tourism. For this, the state government will come up with a detailed plan.”

Following talks between the protesters and the administration after the immolation bid, the protest in Bharatpur’s Pasopa village was called off late on Wednesday.

“We had talks with the Sangharsh Samiti 3-4 times. And in these talks, all the babas had agreed, but Das did it (immolation),” the District Collector said. Das was referred to Jaipur from where he was referred to Delhi on Thursday.

Talking to The Indian Express, former MLA Gopi Gurjar said: “Years ago, the government had declared the hills under the Braj 84 kos yatra but the administration slyly reserved the front part of Aadibadri hill but permitted mining in the back. Imagine, if you protect my chest but cut off my back, how will I survive? And the blasting in the back part has even led to cracks in the temple at Aadibadri.” While district authority has denied the charges, Gurjar alleged that there was “large scale” illegal mining in the area.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Satish Poonia also constituted a five-member team under Alwar Lok Sabha MP Baba Balaknath to present a fact-finding report to him.

Besides Balaknath, former minister Gajendra Singh and former MLA Rajkumari Jatav are the members of the team, according to a party spokesperson.