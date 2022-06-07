After Congress, BJP takes its MLAs to resort in Rajasthan

Days after Congress sequestered its MLAs in Udaipur ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, the BJP on Monday too sent its MLAs for a “training” camp on Jaipur outskirts.

The BJP MLAs gathered at the BJP state office in Jaipur on Monday, from where they were taken to Devi Ratn Hotel in Jamdoli in buses, even as some reached in their own vehicles. The MLAs will stay there for ‘training’ till the voting for RS polls on June 10.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said that unlike the Congress, the BJP is merely taking its MLAs for “training”.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said that he doesn’t know “who created the word baadabandi (sequestering) but it certainly applies to the Congress because if they didn’t fear, they wouldn’t have gone to Udaipur… And going there so many days in advance… and spending a lot…”

The Congress started shifting party and supporting MLAs to Udaipur beginning June 2.

While Congress has fielded Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari, BJP has fielded party veteran Ghanshyam Tiwari and is also backing media baron Subhash Chandra, who is contesting as an independent; the five are in fray for four RS seats. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party president Hanuman Beniwal announced Monday that the three RLP MLAs will support Chandra.