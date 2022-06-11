Advocates protest after lawyer kills self; SDM, SHO booked for abetment to suicide

Protests were held in several districts in Rajasthan on Friday by advocates’ organisations following the alleged suicide of a 40-year-old lawyer in Sikar district’s Khandela on Thursday.

According to the police, a sub divisional officer (SDO), along with the SHO of the local police station have been booked for abetment to suicide.

“Advocate Hansraj Mawaliya poured petrol on himself on Thursday before he self-immolated. After setting himself on fire Mawaliya entered the chamber of Khandela SDO Rakesh Kumar and tried to touch him. The SDO somehow managed to free himself but sustained burn injuries in the process. Mawaliya was taken to Jaipur but was subsequently declared dead. He had sustained around 70 per cent burn injuries,” said Ratan Lal Bhargava, additional superintendent of police, Nim Ka Thana, Sikar.

According to the police, in a detailed suicide note, Mawaliya accused SDO Kumar of demanding bribes in revenue-related case hearing matters and accused Ghasi Ram, the SHO of Khandela police station of harassment.

“Based on complaints submitted by lawyers, we have registered an FIR against SDO Kumar and SHO Ram under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC. An FIR was also registered on the complaint of the SDO against Mawaliya for offences including those under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. Mawaliya, while himself on fire, had tried to drag the SDO too,” said additional SP Bhargava.

The death of Mawaliya resulted in massive protests by lawyers in several districts on Friday including the state capital Jaipur, where angry lawyers blocked roads and boycotted work.

Till late evening on Friday, family members and politicians continued to stage a protest in Khandela with Mawaliya’s body, demanding compensation and the arrest of the two accused. Members of the district administration were trying to find a solution and talking with families and protesters.

“There are eyewitnesses of the events including a video of Mawaliya. He was harassed by the SDO in relation to revenue related cases. The SHO had threatened Mawaliya and had said that he will attack him. We demand the immediate arrest of the two accused along and a compensation of Rs 2 crore for his family. We will not end the protest till the demands are met,” said former CPI (M) MLA Amra Ram, who joined the family members at the protest in Khandela on Friday.