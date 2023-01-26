Activists renew stir for accountability law, right to health

With Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s last budget session underway, social activists in Jaipur have renewed their agitation for one final push for accountability law and right to health Bill, as the state goes to elections later this year.

Hundreds of people from across Rajasthan gathered at Shaheed Smarak, next to Jaipur police commissionerate, on Wednesday to put forth their demands. Chief among the many demands are the passage of accountability law, passage of the right to health Bill, allocation of development funds for SC/STs as per the proportion of their population and social security for gig workers.

Talking to journalists, social activist Nikhil Dey said accountability law figured in the Congress’s manifesto ahead of the 2018 elections and subsequently in the Gehlot government’s budget announcement. However, it is yet to be passed by the Assembly.

“If it is not passed in this session, we will hold your government accountable. It will put a question mark on the entire government, which sought votes and got votes on this basis,” Dey said.

The demand for an accountability law goes back seven years. Following a months’ long Jawabdehi Yatra, which began in December 2015 and covered all 33 districts of Rajasthan, S R Abhiyaan came up with the first draft of the accountability Bill in 2016.

The talks of the law’s implementation did gain pace under the present government, but it has been allegedly stonewalled by bureaucrats, who officially deny any objection to it.

“We have also given our suggestions and incorporating those, it should be passed in this session. We don’t want it to be passed in the last few days of this government, but in this budget session,” Dey said.

Advertisement

Citing Gehlot’s budget 2022-23 announcement for a “Rajasthan Guaranteed Service Delivery and Accountability Act”, People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) national president Kavita Srivastava said that “when announcements made in the Assembly are not going to be realised, then people’s trust on the public representatives will wither away.”

Chhaya Pachauli of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, Rajasthan, said: “The law, in its present form is a bit weak and hence we have given some suggestions to the government. If those are incorporated, then it can be a strong law. It seems that the government is under pressure from private healthcare providers.”