Activists allege Dalit man tortured in custody, police deny accusation

Dalit and tribal organisations in Udaipur have accused the district police of trying to play down the alleged brutal assault of a Dalit youth in police custody. The police have denied the accusation.

As per Ramesh Meghwal, his son Ajay Meghwal (21), got a call from a girl he knew on August 2, asking him to drop her off to school since she had missed the school van. However, the girl’s parents, who were allegedly present outside the school, assaulted Ajay before handing him over to Hiran Magri police station, Ramesh claimed. Police officials said the girl is a minor.

“For two days, Ajay was brutally assaulted by five policemen. They inflicted third degree torture on him and injured his kidneys,” said advocate PR Salvi, Udaipur district general secretary of Dr Ambedkar Memorial Welfare Society.

Since Ajay was arrested under CrPC section 151, he was released on August 3 evening; he had to be checked into a hospital the same day following his severe injuries, Salvi said. Police claim that Ajay got admitted at the hospital only on August 8.

On August 9, several Dalit organisations, including Bhim Army, Bharatiya Tribal Party and Adivasi Mahasabha, protested outside the Hiran Magri police station.

Udaipur SP Vikas Sharma said: “A complaint came to me so we constituted a Medical Board which has examined him. Some more tests are scheduled for Saturday. Once the report comes, we will take action accordingly.”