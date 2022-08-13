scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Activists allege Dalit man tortured in custody, police deny accusation

“For two days, Ajay was brutally assaulted by five policemen. They inflicted third degree torture on him and injured his kidneys,” said advocate PR Salvi, Udaipur district general secretary of Dr Ambedkar Memorial Welfare Society.

By: Express News Service | Jaipur |
August 13, 2022 4:10:07 am
Jaipur, Jaipur News, Udaipur, dalit community, tribal community, Dalit man tortured, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsSince Ajay was arrested under CrPC section 151, he was released on August 3 evening; he had to be checked into a hospital the same day following his severe injuries, Salvi said. Police claim that Ajay got admitted at the hospital only on August 8.

Dalit and tribal organisations in Udaipur have accused the district police of trying to play down the alleged brutal assault of a Dalit youth in police custody. The police have denied the accusation.

As per Ramesh Meghwal, his son Ajay Meghwal (21), got a call from a girl he knew on August 2, asking him to drop her off to school since she had missed the school van. However, the girl’s parents, who were allegedly present outside the school, assaulted Ajay before handing him over to Hiran Magri police station, Ramesh claimed. Police officials said the girl is a minor.

“For two days, Ajay was brutally assaulted by five policemen. They inflicted third degree torture on him and injured his kidneys,” said advocate PR Salvi, Udaipur district general secretary of Dr Ambedkar Memorial Welfare Society.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Since Ajay was arrested under CrPC section 151, he was released on August 3 evening; he had to be checked into a hospital the same day following his severe injuries, Salvi said. Police claim that Ajay got admitted at the hospital only on August 8.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...Premium
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient IndianPremium
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?Premium
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...

On August 9, several Dalit organisations, including Bhim Army, Bharatiya Tribal Party and Adivasi Mahasabha, protested outside the Hiran Magri police station.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

More from Jaipur

Udaipur SP Vikas Sharma said: “A complaint came to me so we constituted a Medical Board which has examined him. Some more tests are scheduled for Saturday. Once the report comes, we will take action accordingly.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 04:10:07 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

4

Shehnaaz Gill misses brother Shehbaz on Raksha Bandhan, celebrates with manager. See here

5

Never Have I Ever season 3 review: Netflix's once-delectable show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Featured Stories

India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable: Family

Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable: Family

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Opinion

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement