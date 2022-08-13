Activists allege Dalit man tortured in custody, police deny accusation

August 13, 2022 4:10:07 am
Dalit and tribal organisations in Udaipur have accused the district police of trying to play down the alleged brutal assault of a Dalit youth in police custody. The police have denied the accusation.
As per Ramesh Meghwal, his son Ajay Meghwal (21), got a call from a girl he knew on August 2, asking him to drop her off to school since she had missed the school van. However, the girl’s parents, who were allegedly present outside the school, assaulted Ajay before handing him over to Hiran Magri police station, Ramesh claimed. Police officials said the girl is a minor.
“For two days, Ajay was brutally assaulted by five policemen. They inflicted third degree torture on him and injured his kidneys,” said advocate PR Salvi, Udaipur district general secretary of Dr Ambedkar Memorial Welfare Society.
Since Ajay was arrested under CrPC section 151, he was released on August 3 evening; he had to be checked into a hospital the same day following his severe injuries, Salvi said. Police claim that Ajay got admitted at the hospital only on August 8.
Subscriber Only Stories
On August 9, several Dalit organisations, including Bhim Army, Bharatiya Tribal Party and Adivasi Mahasabha, protested outside the Hiran Magri police station.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
Udaipur SP Vikas Sharma said: “A complaint came to me so we constituted a Medical Board which has examined him. Some more tests are scheduled for Saturday. Once the report comes, we will take action accordingly.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
Latest News
Mahant ‘suicide’: Will file plea to withdraw case, didn’t file FIR, say Complainants
Morphed images of PM, Amit Shah on Twitter; 2 Sena workers booked
Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Valley terror strike
2nd FYJC admission merit list out: Marginal reduction in cut-off marks
Uddhav: Understood BJP’s policy to eliminate allies in 2019 & broke ties
Horoscope Today, August 13, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
NIA makes 10th arrest in Kolhe murder case; three in agency custody till Aug 17
BMC to set up 3 underground waste bins in south Mumbai
Maharashtra: Surplus August rainfall in state boosts water storage at dams
Coast Guard rescues 5 crew of Swiss yacht
Rs 900-crore platform for residential projects
Mumbai duo nabbed in Kondhwa with Mephedrone worth Rs 7.56 lakh