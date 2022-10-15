Action against three police officials for arresting ‘wrong accused’ in 2018 murder case

The Rajasthan police have taken disciplinary action against three of its officials — one additional SP, a DSP and an Station House Officer— for negligence in investigating a murder case dating back to 2018, as a result of which two persons were wrongly chargesheeted by the police and are now facing trial, said officials.

Recently, the state government decided to award a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to Lakhmaram Dewasi and Gemaram Garasiya alias Gemla, both accused in a case dating back to 2018 in Sirohi district, wherein, on May 26, 2018, an elderly woman was murdered and valuables including gold and silver jewellery were looted.

The issue came to light when Sanyam Lodha, independent MLA from Sirohi and advisor to chief minister Ashok Gehlot, raised the issue in the Assembly earlier this year and had demanded their release and compensation for them. On March 15 this year, Lodha was evicted from the Assembly by Speaker CP Joshi for continuing to insist on their immediate release and award of compensation.

“Sub inspector Babulal had arrested Lakhmaram without any logical evidence against him…Accused Gemaram alias Gemla was in judicial custody between 02.04.2018 and 29.05.2018. That is why, there is no confirmation of his involvement in this incident,” says an inquiry report prepared by Rajasthan CID DIG Anil Kumar Tank.

The report highlighted some of the mistakes in the investigations including the arrest of Lakhmaram despite insufficient evidence, the investigation not making clear the role of each of the accused and officials not informing superiors about the innocence of Lakhmaram.

According to the initial FIR registered in the case on May 26, 2018, Lakhmaram, a villager, was named as an accused by relatives of the deceased woman on the basis of suspicion. The police had arrested him even without sufficient evidence, says the report.

The report added that a chargesheet was filed by the police in August 2018 against Lakhmaram. Later, in 2019, a gang of robbers who were arrested in Pali district confessed to killing the woman.

The police arrested the second accused, Gemlaram—a tribal man with prior criminal record—along with other members of this gang and a chargesheet was filed against him in June 2019.

“Earlier this year, when I went on an inspection of a jail in Pali, I came across Gemaram, who said that when the murder took place, he was lodged in jail in another case. We verified and found his claim to be true. What has happened here is that the police did a shoddy investigation and implicated two innocent people who don’t have any financial standing. Many such cases routinely take place wherein people, especially from marginalised communities are falsely implicated. Cases should be registered against the negligent officials,” said Lodha.

After Lodha raised the issue, further investigation was conducted in the case, and the police, in December 2020, submitted an application under 169 CrPC to the court, requesting the release of Lakhmaram, who was wrongly arrested, says the report. However, since the trial had already begun, the court had rejected the police’s application. At present Lakhmaram is still an accused in the case, who is out on bail.

Gemaram, who also has other cases against him, is presently lodged in jail.

“We have taken departmental action and have chargesheeted three police officials as their negligence was found in the investigation. Action will be taken against them as per rules. The two people were arrested without ascertaining whether they committed the crime. One of them was actually in jail at the time of the crime,” ADG Vigilance Biju George Joseph told The Indian Express.

In its recent order dated September 6, the Home Department said that the compensation of Rs 5 lakh each was being awarded to the two men after taking into consideration ‘the duration of their time in judicial custody, their social and financial standing and their mental affliction.’