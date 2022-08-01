‘Abnormal’ rainfall in 8 Rajasthan dist so far this Monsoon, no district deficient

Eight of Rajasthan’s 33 districts have received ‘abnormal’ rainfall this Monsoon season so far while 17 districts have witnessed ‘excess’ rainfall, according to official data.

The data shared by the met department and the Department of Water Resources also showed none of the districts has recorded deficit or scanty rainfall during the season. Due to the good rainfall recorded across the state this year, out of 716 dams, 79 are filled with water, 378 are partially filled, and 248 are empty.

The data showed ‘abnormal’ rainfall (60 per cent or more above the Long Period Average) was received in Ajmer, Bikaner, Churu, Sriganganagar, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Kota and Nagaur between June 1 to July 30. .

The districts which recorded ‘excess’ rainfall (20 per cent to 59 per cent above LPA) during the period include Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Barmer, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jalore, Jhalawar, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk, Jhunjhunu and Udaipur.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall was recorded in north and east parts of the state since Saturday. Sangaria of Hanumangarh recorded 84 mm rainfall, a MeT department official said.

Neemrana recorded 50 mm rainfall followed by 40 mm in Padampur, 30 mm each in Mount Abu tehsil and Kaman of Bharatpur. Various places recorded rainfall ranging from 10 mm to 20 mm during the period.