A misspelled word and a Dubai-based email: How Rajasthan Police busted a teacher recruitment ‘scam’

The arrested people — as well as 18 others — have been booked under sections related to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, as well as Section 66-D (punishment for cheating by personation) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (amended in 2008).

A typo. That’s what gave away an alleged job scam in Rajasthan. This week, the Rajasthan Police arrested 20 people for allegedly trying to secure government jobs under the sports quota using fake certificates during the 2022–23 third-grade teacher recruitment in the state.

The 2022–23 third-grade teacher recruitment was a major drive for primary and upper primary school teachers. Eighteen of the arrested 20 people were candidates, officials said.

Vishal Bansal, the additional director general of police of the Special Operations Group, told the media that simultaneous raids in 14 districts of Rajasthan and one location in Haryana on March 12 led police to uncover the fraud and arrest 20 people.