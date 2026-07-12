9 more maternal deaths at Rajasthan hospitals trigger inquiries, put public healthcare under scanner

Authorities said they had collected samples from the operation theatres and would examine the anaesthetist's report, treatment records and complete medical histories to determine the cause of death. (Representational/File)
Eight women and a minor who underwent surgery in the obstetrics and gynaecology departments of two government hospitals in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara and Banswara districts died over the past week, prompting the state government to initiate inquiries and raising fresh concerns over maternal healthcare after a string of similar deaths.
Five women diedin Bhilwara and four in Banswara. The women who diedin Banswara have been identified as Lakshmi, 21; Leela, 32; Reshma, 28; and another woman whose identity has not been disclosed. The deaths occurred between July 7 and 10.
This takes the total maternal deaths in the state over the last two months to 18. In Banswara, District Collector Indrajit Yadav said a five-member committee of senior doctors would investigate the deaths. He said two of the four women were admitted in a critical condition, while two died after C-sections.
In Bhilwara, hospital superintendent Dr Arun Gaur gave a similar account.
“Every death is deeply tragic. We have ascertained the causes in each case. The first patient was not in labour but was suffering from gastro-shock. The second suffered a heart attack. The third died after surgery due to thromboembolism, a known complication. The remaining two deaths were due to postpartum haemorrhage (PPH),” Gaur said, adding that two inquiries had been ordered: an internal one by senior doctors from the hospital and an independent one by two senior doctors from Jaipur.
Authorities said they had collected samples from the operation theatres and would examine the anaesthetist’s report, treatment records and complete medical histories to determine the cause of death.
Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said the government was treating the cases with “utmost seriousness” and had deployed expert teams.
“The state government is taking the incidents of maternal deaths in Bhilwara and Banswara with utmost seriousness. A team of expert officials from the Directorate has been sent to both districts to investigate the real causes,” the minister said.
Khimsar said linking all the deaths to OT infection would be “factually incorrect”. Referring to the Bhilwara cases, he said the preliminary report had not established any link between the deaths and OT infection. “The preliminary report of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, Bhilwara, has been received, in which no confirmation of infection in the operation theatre has been found,” he said. “In each case, the cause of death was different medical complications such as myocardial infarction, hypovolemic shock, pulmonary thromboembolism, HELLP syndrome and post-partum haemorrhage with DIC”.
Meanwhile, officials said a possible link between the deaths and the presence of bacteria in the OT was “being examined”.
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday expressed concern over the deaths and demanded an inquiry by the Union Health Ministry.
“The death of five women in just six days at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara, and similar deaths reported in Banswara, are heart-rending and extremely worrying,” Gehlot said in a statement.
Alleging serious lapses in the healthcare system, the senior Congress leader claimed that surgeries continued despite warning signs. “After Kota, Bikaner and Jodhpur, the situation now emerging in Bhilwara is deeply disturbing. Has Rajasthan been left to the mercy of God by the BJP government? The series of such incidents shows that the government has no concern about them,” he said.
This is the fourth spate of maternal deaths in Rajasthan in the last two months. Five new mothers died in Kota in May and three in Bikaner. Two others were reported critical in Jodhpur.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More