9 more maternal deaths at Rajasthan hospitals trigger inquiries, put public healthcare under scanner

Authorities said they had collected samples from the operation theatres and would examine the anaesthetist's report, treatment records and complete medical histories to determine the cause of death. (Representational/File)

Eight women and a minor who underwent surgery in the obstetrics and gynaecology departments of two government hospitals in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara and Banswara districts died over the past week, prompting the state government to initiate inquiries and raising fresh concerns over maternal healthcare after a string of similar deaths.

Five women died in Bhilwara and four in Banswara. The women who died in Banswara have been identified as Lakshmi, 21; Leela, 32; Reshma, 28; and another woman whose identity has not been disclosed. The deaths occurred between July 7 and 10.

This takes the total maternal deaths in the state over the last two months to 18. In Banswara, District Collector Indrajit Yadav said a five-member committee of senior doctors would investigate the deaths. He said two of the four women were admitted in a critical condition, while two died after C-sections.