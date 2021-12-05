Omicron variant reported in 9 people in Jaipur, all had attended wedding in city

The new variant was confirmed in nine persons of a family who took part in a wedding on November 28 in the city | File

Rajasthan health officials on Sunday said that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had been reported in Jaipur. The new variant of the Covid virus was confirmed in nine people who were part of a wedding in the city on November 28.

Medical Education Secretary Vaibhav Galriya said that of the nine, four had arrived from South Africa a few days ago. The four are admitted at Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), while the other five are in home isolation. Jaipur CMHO Narottam Sharma said that authorities are in the process of shifting the five to RUHS too.

State health officials have dedicated the fifth floor of RUHS to quarantine Omicron cases. “The four had arrived in Jaipur from South Africa on November 25 and attended a wedding on November 28. Then, one of their relatives in Janta Colony had his Covid test conducted on December 1, which returned positive. So our team reached their home and found four more persons to be Covid positive on December 2,” Sharma said.

At least 100 persons had participated in the November 28 wedding, but health officials have been able to collect samples of only 34 so far, including those who had arrived from South Africa. “Of these, Omicron has been confirmed in nine through genome sequencing while 25 others are negative,” Galriya said.

The groom had arrived from New Delhi while the bride hails from Jaipur. Some more relatives had arrived from Ajitgarh in Rajasthan’s Sikar district.

“We traced all eight of them (in Sikar) and they were found to be Covid negative,” Galriya said.

Sharma said that the health authorities have also “written to the Health department of New Delhi with the address and other details to conduct contact tracing” of the groom’s family.

On Sunday, Rajasthan reported 17 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of active cases to 221.