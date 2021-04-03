88 new colleges opened in past two years but over 35 per cent teaching posts vacant: Data

Similarly, the data indicates that out of a total of 252 sanctioned posts of principal, 153 posts are presently vacant, which amounts to more than 50 per cent. (Representational)

More than 35 per cent of the total posts sanctioned for assistant/associate professors and lecturers in government colleges of Rajasthan are currently vacant, data from the Higher Education Department has revealed.

Representatives of teachers associations cite this shortage of staff to allege that in absence of adequate faculty, the quality of education in colleges is being affected.

According to the data, as of February 1, the total number of sanctioned posts for associate/assistant professor and lecturers in government colleges across the state stood at 6,949 and out of these, 2,579 posts are currently vacant. This amounts to 37 per cent of the total posts being vacant.

Similarly, the data indicates that out of a total of 252 sanctioned posts of principal, 153 posts are presently vacant, which amounts to more than 50 per cent.

“The government is opening new colleges where posts of faculty are not created and instead people are being sent there on deputation. This is not a permanent arrangement but just an ad hocism. As a direct result of the already-vacant posts, the quality of education in the state is being affected,” said Ramesh Bairwa, joint secretary, Rajasthan University and College Teachers’ Association (RUCTA).

The data also says that in the past two years, the government has opened 88 new colleges in the state.

“In many colleges, due to the fact that many posts for both teaching and non-teaching staff are vacant, teaching staff have to double up as non-teaching staff, which is bringing down their morale. How can a college be run without staff? Merely opening new colleges is not an expansion of higher education. What’s the use if there is nobody to teach in these colleges?” said Narayan Lal Gupta, general secretary, RUCTA (Rashtriya), a college teachers’ outfit subscribing to the ideology of the RSS.

Officials said that the government has started a scheme wherein guest faculties can teach on a contractual basis in colleges where there are vacant posts of teaching staff.

“It is true that there are vacant posts. Recruitment in 918 posts for teaching staff are expected to be held soon. We have brought the Vidya Sambal Scheme to strengthen the college education. Under this scheme, guest faculty who are eligible to teach on a contractual basis will be hired for teaching in colleges where there are vacancies in teaching posts,” said College Education Department Commissioner Sandesh Nayak.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Berozgar Ekikrut Mahasangh, has opposed the Vidya Sambal Scheme terming it as ‘cheating’ with the educated unemployed in the state.

“Recruiting guest faculty under the Vidya Sambal Scheme is cheating with the educated unemployed youth. We demand that this scheme be withdrawn and regular recruitments take place so that the unemployed youth can get jobs,” said Upen Yadav, president, Rajasthan Berozgar Ekikrut Mahasangh.