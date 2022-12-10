7 killed, 48 hurt as cylinders explode during wedding

Seven persons, including four minors, were killed and 48 injured in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur when a cooking gas cylinder exploded in a house where guests had gathered for a wedding, police said Friday.

A portion of the house in Shergarh subdivision’s Bhoongra village also collapsed due to the impact of the blast that occurred on Thursday afternoon, they said.

“A total of 55 persons had sustained burns and injuries, of whom seven have died. The deceased include four children,” said Jodhpur Rural SP Anil Kumar. Constable Bhajan Lal, who helped with the rescue efforts, said two cylinders had exploded following a leak in one of them when food was being prepared.

“Bridegroom Surendra Singh’s baraat was preparing to go to Barmer when this incident happened Thursday afternoon,” Lal said. “Once we received information, we rushed the injured to CHCs in Shergarh and Shaitrawa, while some were directly rushed to Jodhpur,” he said. The injured include Surendra and his parents.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his son Vaibhav Gehlot, Union minister and MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal, among others, reached Jodhpur to inquire about the incident and meet the victims in person.

Speaking to journalists at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur, where the injured are undergoing treatment, Gehlot said that the kin of the deceased will receive Rs 5 lakh each under the Chiranjeevi scheme apart from Rs 2 lakh each from the CM’s Relief Fund. The injured people will receive Rs 1 lakh, apart from free treatment. The CM also said that the association of gas agencies has a “moral responsibility” to come forward and help the victims financially.

“We will also send a team from Jaipur to assist the doctors here. I met the family members…the villagers helped them a lot (with rescue). The situation is still worrisome,” Gehlot said.