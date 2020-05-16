45% cases in Rajasthan in 21-40 yrs age group: Govt report

Medical team members during their door-to-door visit to screen people in wake of coronavirus pandemic, during the nationwide lockdown, at Ramganj Bazar in Jaipur, Friday, March 27, 2020. (PTI Photo) Medical team members during their door-to-door visit to screen people in wake of coronavirus pandemic, during the nationwide lockdown, at Ramganj Bazar in Jaipur, Friday, March 27, 2020. (PTI Photo)

More than 45 per cent of people infected by Covid-19 in Rajasthan are aged between 21 years and 40 years, a report by the state health department has shown.

The audit report was prepared when the total number of cases reported in the state was 4,418. Till Friday afternoon, the figure had increased to 4,688.

According to the report dated Thursday, 1,127 people, who account for 25.5 per cent of the total number of cases, are in the 21-30 years age-group. This is followed by 882 cases in the 31-40 years age-group, accounting for 20 per cent of the number of positive cases in the state.

Senior citizens, who are being considered particularly vulnerable to Covid-19, account for a relatively lower percentage of positive cases in Rajasthan as compared to the younger age-groups, according to the data.

As per the report, 276 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the state in 61-70 years age group — about 6.2 per cent of the total number of cases. People aged between 71 and 80 years account for 2.2 per cent of the Covid-19 cases in the state, according to the report.

The third highest number of cases in the state have been reported from the 11-20 years age group — about 15 per cent. This is followed by people in the 41-50 years age group, who account for 13.5 per cent of the cases.

The data has also shown that 6 per cent cases in the state are of children aged between 1 and 10 years and 10.6 per cent of Covid-19 cases are of people in the 51-60 years age group.

The age range of the majority of Covid 19 cases in Rajasthan falls between 15-45 years. Due to this favourable demographic profile coupled with early detection through aggressive testing and provision of quality healthcare, we have managed to control the case fatality ratio to the minimum possible, 2.8 per cent, which is below the national average,” Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rohit Kumar Singh told The Indian Express on Friday.

Till Friday afternoon, Rajasthan had reported 125 Covid-19 deaths.

Singh added that around 80 per cent Covid-19 cases in the state are asymptomatic, making detection difficult.

