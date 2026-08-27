40,000 applications for Rajasthan urban polls, Congress tightens rules on who can fight

With the polls approaching, both the BJP and Congress are stepping up their campaigns, with leaders focusing on local issues and reaching out to voters in an effort to consolidate their support in urban wards.

With Rajasthan’s urban body elections scheduled on September 9 and counting on 14, political activity across the state has intensified, with the BJP and Congress gearing up for a closely contested battle.

In Hanumangarh, the CPI(M) has said it will support the strongest candidate against the ruling BJP, irrespective of party affiliation. At a recent party meeting, leaders expressed dissatisfaction with the BJP’s policies and said defeating the ruling party in the civic polls was a priority.

Party leader Rameshwar Verma said the CPI(M) was willing to collaborate with other like-minded candidates to defeat the BJP.

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Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Congress has announced a key guideline to streamline its candidate selection process amid an overwhelming response of around 40,000 applications state-wide. According to spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi, only residents of a particular ward will be eligible to contest from that ward. This measure aims to ensure fairness and prevent outsiders from contesting, thereby strengthening the local connection between candidates and voters.