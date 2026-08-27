40,000 applications for Rajasthan urban polls, Congress tightens rules on who can fight

With the polls approaching, both the BJP and Congress are stepping up their campaigns, with leaders focusing on local issues and reaching out to voters in an effort to consolidate their support in urban wards.
With Rajasthan’s urban body elections scheduled on September 9 and counting on 14, political activity across the state has intensified, with the BJP and Congress gearing up for a closely contested battle.
In Hanumangarh, the CPI(M) has said it will support the strongest candidate against the ruling BJP, irrespective of party affiliation. At a recent party meeting, leaders expressed dissatisfaction with the BJP’s policies and said defeating the ruling party in the civic polls was a priority.
Party leader Rameshwar Verma said the CPI(M) was willing to collaborate with other like-minded candidates to defeat the BJP.
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Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Congress has announced a key guideline to streamline its candidate selection process amid an overwhelming response of around 40,000 applications state-wide. According to spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi, only residents of a particular ward will be eligible to contest from that ward. This measure aims to ensure fairness and prevent outsiders from contesting, thereby strengthening the local connection between candidates and voters.
Congress workers have objected to this order, saying it denies long-time aspirants their opportunity to contest.
Chaturvedi added that district Congress committees will soon announce the final list of candidates, with priority given to long-standing party workers dedicated to grassroots work.
In western Rajasthan, meanwhile, some local groups have urged the Election Commission to postpone the polling dates in view of the annual Ramdevra mela in Pokhran. The Baba Ramdev Paidal Yatra Sangh Sewa Sansthan has submitted a letter to Barmer ADM Ravindra Kumar, seeking a change in the polling schedule. The organisation has said that several residents of Barmer, along with thousands of devotees from across western Rajasthan, would undertake the pilgrimage between September 6 and 12.
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Kumar confirmed receiving the request and stated it would be forwarded to the state government. However, he added that the final decision on any change in the election schedule rested with higher authorities.
With the polls approaching, both the BJP and Congress are stepping up their campaigns, with leaders focusing on local issues and reaching out to voters in an effort to consolidate their support in urban wards.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More