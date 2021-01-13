40% cases filed under SC/ST Act fake: Rajasthan Police

Over 40 per cent of the cases filed in the state in 2020 under The Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 were found to be fake, according to data available with the Rajasthan Police.

The same report said 39.55 per cent of all cases filed for atrocities against women were also found to be fake.

According to state government data, under the SC/ST act, cases involving members of the Scheduled Castes (SC) went up by 3 per cent while those involving Scheduled Tribes members went up by 5 percent. However, according to the state police records, as many as 42.17 per cent of all cases filed for atrocities against SCs and 40.04 per cent cases filed for atrocities against STs were found to be fake during the investigation.

A total of 7,017 cases were registered for atrocities against SCs in 2020. Of these, the police filed a Final Report (adam vaku) in 2,959 cases — “FR (adam vaku)” is filed when during investigation, it is found that the alleged offence did not occur. For atrocities against STs, a total of 1,878 cases were filed in 2020. Of these, FR (adam vaku) was filed in 752 or 42.17 per cent cases. In both scenarios, the percentage for filing a challan is above 99 per cent.

Addressing an annual press conference at the Police Headquarters in Jaipur on Monday, DGP M L Lather said that barring two heads — murder and attempt to murder — cases lodged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in 2020 had decreased by 14.21 per cent, mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

When it comes to crime against women, there has been a drop of 16.49 per cent in registration of such cases — including dowry death, rape, molestation, kidnapping, etc. From 41,115 in 2019, the figure has dropped to 34,368 cases in 2020. Of the total cases in 2020, 13,594 or 39.55 per cent cases were found to be fake. Overall, the challan percentage in cases for atrocities against women is 99.65 per cent.

In 2020, a total of 1.93 lakh IPC cases were lodged in the state.

Of these, 47,481 or 24.57 per cent — almost every fourth case — were found to be fake. An FIR was filed in 29,917 other cases after the police could not find the given evidence or in absence of evidence.

While the total cases declined due to Covid, the state has seen a general surge in registration of cases after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made registration of FIRs mandatory in mid-2019, apart from a host of other measures to improve policing in the state. From 1.71 lakh IPC cases in 2018, the state recorded 2.25 lakh cases in 2019.

The DGP said that registration of FIRs through courts under CrPC 156 (3) has also declined to just 11 per cent from 24 per cent in 2018. For rape cases, the figure of FIR through 156 (3) is now just 15 per cent. The average time for concluding investigation in rape cases has also declined from 274 days in 2017-18 to 126 days in 2019-20.