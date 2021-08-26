4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan’s Barmer

By: PTI | Jaipur |
August 26, 2021 3:12:29 pm
A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Thursday morning with tremors being felt across the district and in nearby regions.
According to the police, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.
The epicentre of the moderate-intensity quake was near Balotra city in Barmer, the MeT department said.
Besides Barmer, tremors were felt in Sanchore of Jalore district and elsewhere at 11.15 am.
