38,000 sent home, 20,000 brought back: Rajasthan govt

Migrant workers would be taken by buses to their respective districts, where they would be quarantined for 21 days at the block headquarters.(Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Migrant workers would be taken by buses to their respective districts, where they would be quarantined for 21 days at the block headquarters.(Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The Rajasthan government has sent more than 38,000 labourers/migrants to their home states and 20,000 people of Rajasthan origin have been brought back, government data reveals.

According to the state government’s migration movement status report, until Friday afternoon, 38,050 labourers/migrants from other states have so far been sent back by the government. According to the data, 977 labourers have been sent back to Gujarat, while 13,547 migrant labourers and other people have returned from Gujarat.

Read| Trains for migrants: ‘Officials told us at 11 pm, we packed clothes, rushed

Similarly, around 27,000 labourers have been sent from various districts of Rajasthan to Madhya Pradesh, while 4,166 people have been brought from Madhya Pradesh to the state, according to the data.

Around 6,179 people from Punjab have been sent to their home state while 424 people from Punjab have entered Rajasthan. According to the data, so far 25,259 students stranded in Kota have been sent home.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.