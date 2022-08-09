scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

3 killed, 11 injured as bus overturns in Rajasthan

The accident took place in the Bichhiwara area on the Udaipur-Gujarat national highway, police said.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
August 9, 2022 8:11:44 am
The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable.

Three people, including a minor, were killed and 11 others injured after a speeding private bus overturned in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district on Monday, police said.

Two of the three deceased were identified as Kalyan Singh (28) and Nidhi Jatav (10), the police said.

More from Jaipur

The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable, they said.

First published on: 09-08-2022 at 08:11:44 am

