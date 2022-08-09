3 killed, 11 injured as bus overturns in Rajasthan

By: PTI | Jaipur |
August 9, 2022 8:11:44 am
Three people, including a minor, were killed and 11 others injured after a speeding private bus overturned in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district on Monday, police said.
The accident took place in the Bichhiwara area on the Udaipur-Gujarat national highway, they said.
Two of the three deceased were identified as Kalyan Singh (28) and Nidhi Jatav (10), the police said.
The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable, they said.
