3 boys held for rape of girl, extortion in Alwar

THE BHIWADI Police in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Sunday detained three minor boys in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl. The detentions are based on a complaint from the girl’s brother that the accused raped her on multiple occasions and extorted Rs 50,000 from her after threatening to release videos of the act, the police said.

Bhiwadi SP Shantanu Kumar Singh said, “The girl’s brother had given a complaint that on December 31, 2021, her friend called her and asked her to meet him. When she reached there, 6-7 more boys came, including two who had studied with her.”

The SP said the accused asked her to remove her clothes and then recorded videos before she was allegedly raped by eight of them. “The video is not in the public domain. It was shared only among the accused,” he claimed, adding that the three detained hail from the girl’s village.

In one purported video, the girl is heard saying, “They have spoiled my life, I am from a poor family, we don’t have any land… they said that if I tell about this at home, there will be consequences, your video will be released and you won’t be able to show your face before the world… so to save my izzat (honour) I did not tell at my home or anywhere…”

According to the police, some of the accused raped the girl again in January and then in April. They also started extorting money from her and she had given them Rs 50,000 so far while they were demanding Rs 2.5 lakh, the police said.

When the girl’s brother got to know about the videos, he filed a complaint based on which an FIR was registered at the local police station on September 28 against the eight accused. DySP Atul Agre, the investigating officer in the case, said the police are investigating how many of the accused are minors. “We are collecting the documents, this will be clear by Monday,” Agre said.

The FIR was lodged under IPC sections 376 (gangrape) and 384 (extortion), as well as sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. “We have recorded statements under CrPC 164 and the girl’s medical (test) has been done, too,” SP Singh said.