25 questioned in Rajasthan on suspicion of being in touch with Pak agencies

As part of an ongoing operation, the Rajasthan Police have questioned 25 people in the border district of Sriganganagar, who are suspected of being in touch with Pakistani agencies including the ISI and Pakistani intelligence operatives, said the police on Friday.

The police said in a statement on Friday that a three-stage ‘Operation Nigahbani’ was carried out by the CID Intelligence teams of Jaipur and Sriganganagar wherein suspects were identified and questioned. Credible information has been found that some of the individuals who were questioned were in touch with the Pakistani intelligence operatives, said the police.

Director General Intelligence Umesh Mishra said in a statement on Friday that the ISI regularly try to get information about the Army and that of military importance by getting in touch with Indian nationals living in border areas. The Pakistani operatives do this by creating fake Facebook profiles and making calls to the Indian nationals, said the police.

Mishra added that in 2021, the state special branch registered 7 cases under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

The police said that in the first phase of the operation, around 50 officials identified such people living in the border areas of Suratgarh, Lalgarh and Sadhuwali who are somehow in touch with the Pakistano operatives or could potentially make contact.

Mishra said that in the second phase, the suspects were kept under surveillance through technical and other methods and in the last phase, 25 such suspects were called to the interrogation centre in Suratgarh and Ganganagar for detailed questioning. He added that credible information has been found that some of the individuals were in touch with the Pakistani intelligence operatives and technical items of some of the suspects have been seized and are being sent to the forensic science laboratory in Jaipur. Legal action will be taken on the basis of information known from questioning and report of technical analysis. Legal opinion will also be sought, said the police.

DG Mishra added that the ISI and Pakistani intelligence operatives first strike a rapport with individuals by making fake profiles on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram and thereafter demand information about military institutions such as photography, videography, phone numbers of officials and location.